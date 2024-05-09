Dev Joshi is known for his role in the fantasy drama Baalveer. The series has received great reviews from the audience, and Joshi has been a part of it since its inception.

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Dev Joshi opened up on his comeback with Baalveer as the show returns with another season.

Dev Joshi on his comeback in Baalveer

Dev Joshi's show, Baalveer, has made a comeback for another season, this time premiering on the OTT platform Sony LIV. Reflecting on his return to Baalveer, Dev expressed that the show has been an integral part of his childhood.

The actor further shared that he feels proud to be Baalveer and thinks it's okay to be recognized that way. He's happy that he's the only Baalveer and that people are learning something from him. The actor believes he's making a positive impact on their childhood.

He mentioned that social media wasn't as popular back then, but now, it's a whole different story. Dev explained that the decision to move the show was made so that people from around the world could enjoy the fantasy drama.

It's widely known that Dev Joshi, the actor from Baalveer, is part of the Dear Moon mission, set to travel around the moon's orbit aboard SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, developed by Elon Musk. Dev and his fans have eagerly anticipated the day his spaceship would launch for the moon. However, it was recently revealed that the mission has experienced some delays.

More about Baalveer

Apart from portraying the role of Baalveer in Sony Sab’s show, he has also worked in more than 20 Gujarati films. He is also known as Chandra Shekhar Azad in the TV show Chandrashekhar. He also played the role of Young Shaurya in the TV show Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora.

