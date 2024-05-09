Sikandar: 5 reasons why you should be excited about Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Eid 2025 release

New updates keep coming in about the highly anticipated film Sikandar. Salman Khan is set to collaborate with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for this massive project. Just today, the female lead of the film was officially announced as Rashmika Mandanna.

As we eagerly awaited for the movie to go on floors, here are a few reasons why you should definitely be excited for this Eid 2025 release.

5 reasons to watch out for Sikandar:



1. Salman Khan to give Eidi to his fans with Sikandar

Salman Khan has brought many of his films in the past on the festive occasion of Eid, much to the delight of his fans. The superstar’s last Eid release was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. Sikandar is also slated to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025, and it is set to be a grand celebration.

It is worth noting that the movie will also mark Salman’s diamond jubilee release, as 2025 is the year in which he turns 60.

2. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s fresh pairing in Sikandar

Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Rashmika Mandanna coming on board for Sikandar. This will be her first on-screen collaboration with Salman Khan, and the fans are already excited.

A source revealed to us, “Sajid Nadiadwala was on the lookout for a fresh pairing as the script demands that at the writing level. He narrated the subject to Rashmika, and the actress was excited by not just her part but also the overall approach of AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala to mount the film.”

3. Salman Khan’s first collaboration with director AR Murugadoss for Sikandar

AR Murugadoss is a popular director known for his work in the action genre. He has previously directed Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty in Hindi. As Salman teams up with the director for the first time, we cannot wait to see what they have in store for the viewers.

4. Pritam’s music for Sikandar

The highly acclaimed music director Pritam, who has released several blockbuster albums in the past, will be composing for Sikandar. Magic is bound to happen with Salman and Rashmika’s screen presence matching Pritam’s compositions.

5. A glimpse of Sikandar’s plot

While not much is known about the details of Sikandar’s story, it is set to be a big-budget action thriller. A source disclosed to Pinkvilla, “There’s a strong story that results in an outflow of drama and emotions. The wholesomeness that the script has to offer is what has excited both Salman and Rashmika for the film, and the duo is all excited to take it on the floors in June.”

Is your excitement high for this action entertainer? Let us know in the comments below.

