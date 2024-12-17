Aaron Rodgers Says THIS About Dating his Ex-Girlfriends In New Docuseries; Find Out

It appears that Aaron Rodgers laid it all out in his latest docuseries. In the venture, he talked about how fame has affected his life and how dating his famous exes contributed to the same.

As per People magazine, Rodgers' new docuseries mainly focuses on his professional career and also sheds light on his recent controversies. In the second episode, the NFL star expressed that he “hated” the popularity he gained after winning the Super Bowl in 2010, appearing in State Farm advertisements, and earning his first NFL MVP award in 2011.

He shared that he always found it interesting when individuals, referencing his off-field attention, say that it is what he “signed up for.” He made this statement as clips of his meeting with Barack Obama, appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman, and waving to the public during Disney World’s parade appeared on screen.

The NFL star expressed, “I say f**k that, I never signed up for that,” adding that he signed up for football because he loved it. He explained that he became “great” at it due to his hyper-competitiveness and his motivation for the game.

Rodgers shared, “But there’s this whole other part that comes with it that’s a lot of great stuff and a lot of f***ing weird stuff.”

In the docuseries, he talked about how he felt about the paparazzi following him throughout his professional career.

Rodgers also spoke about not doing any “favors” to himself by being with some of the famous women he dated. He made this comment as pictures of his ex-girlfriends, including Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, and Shailene Woodley, appeared on screen.

Advertisement

While discussing his fame, the NFL star admitted, “I definitely hated it at first — like, really despised it.” He expressed that he enjoyed his private life and being able to visit places, but it became increasingly difficult due to his Super Bowl MVP title, NFL MVP awards, and his State Farm advertisements.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is now streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder