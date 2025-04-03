White Lotus Season 3: Sarah Catherine Hook Reveals There Were No 'Chemistry Reads'; Instead Cast Bonded Over 'Chaotic Group Chat'

White Lotus season 3 is turning out to be as chaotic as the last couple of seasons, and nobody expected anything less. Now the cast that portrays these hilariously dysfunctional characters is opening up about how they bonded even before they got to Thailand for the shoot.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the cast of White Lotus talks about how they formed a connection with their colleagues they were going to spend months with. Sarah Catherine Hook who plays Piper reveals, "There were no chemistry reads with anyone, so it was like, fingers crossed we all feel like a family."

The 5 actors that form the Ratliff family, created a family group before going to Thailand. Hook adds, "The Ratliffs had hopped on a group chat before we got to Thailand, and it was just the most chaotic group chat I had ever seen." Parker Posey turned out to be the most active member of the group, keeping everyone entertained with new updates on her life.

The only daughter of the Ratliff family reveals, "She’d be like, “I have to go guys. I have the flu. I have to go take care of myself. But let me tell you about this bird that I just saw.” These interactions gave Hook a good feeling about the show, and once they all got to the set, the actors "spent every waking minute together."

Once all of the cast got to Thailand, Jason Isaacs started treating his fictional kids like his own, so much so that, hilariously, his real-life kids had to remind him from time to time. Isaacs says, "I’d be on FaceTime with my real kids, and I’d say, 'The kids are here.” And they’d go, 'Daddy, we’re your kids.' I’d be like, 'know, I know.'"

Advertisement

In the end, it all worked out with the Ratliff family's unmistakable chemistry showing off on the screen, even when all their characters are facing existential issues, other than Posey, who, much to the audience's amusement, just wants her Lorazepam.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3: What Emmy Category Will Sam Rockwell Be Eligible to Contest in? Here’s the Twist