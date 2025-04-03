Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gets Its Title From THIS Popular Marvel Storyline; All You Need to Know About It

Marvel has announced the title for the fourth film in the Spider-Man franchise. Director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed at CinemaCon that filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will begin this summer. Following the big announcement, reports revealed that the title is based on one of the most popular—yet infamous—storylines in the Marvel Comics Universe.

The previous movies in the franchise all featured the word “Home” in their titles. However, the new title takes its inspiration from the 2008 story arc in which Peter Parker makes a deal with Mephisto to save his Aunt May. In return, his marriage to MJ is erased, altering the course of his personal history. This storyline, titled One More Day, ended controversially, as the world ultimately forgets Spider-Man's true identity.

The reason behind choosing a title inspired by this particular storyline is due to the events of the last Spider-Man film, which concluded in a similar manner.

In order to save the world, Doctor Strange alters everyone's memory, making them forget about Peter Parker and Spider-Man. In the upcoming film, audiences will witness Tom Holland’s character going to great lengths to make people remember him — including MJ and the Avengers.

Meanwhile, Uncharted actor Tom Holland, who was unable to attend the title announcement event, connected with fans through a video message. In the clip, he shared that the new movie will be a “fresh start” for his character.

Holland said, “I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I’m halfway around the world shooting a movie.” He added, “I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.”

Previous reports have revealed that Spider-Man will not appear in the upcoming Avengers film, Doomsday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

