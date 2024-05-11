In the world of beauty pageants, unexpected twists are rare but not unheard of. Recently, former Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, shared an unexpected thing about her former colleague, Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava. While chatting with PEOPLE, Voigt was taken aback when she came to know about Srivastava’s decision to step down from the title.

Despite their close bond, Voigt admitted that she had no prior knowledge of Srivastava’s resignation. This revelation came during an event celebrating 50 years of PEOPLE magazine.

Voigt was equally surprised with Srivastava’s decision

Voigt, aged 24, admitted that Srivastava’s resignation was also a surprise for her like the entire world. “I actually didn’t know that she was going to do that. So it was surprising,” she said. She highlighted their close friendship, mentioning that they had been together at an event the previous night. Voigt claimed that at the party both of them were feeling optimistic about the future.

Voigt’s perspective on UmaSofia’s resignation

Srivastava, aged 17, announced her resignation via an Instagram post on May 8, just two days after Voigt’s announcement. In her statement, the New Jersey teen claimed the reason behind her resignation was the misalignment of her personal values and the direction of the organization. Despite months of contemplation, Srivastava ultimately chose to step down from her role as Miss Teen USA 2023.

Srivastava claimed that even after resigning she will cherish the fact that she represented her state as a first-generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level.

Reflecting on Srivastava’s character, Voigt described her as a “very very very strong young woman.” She shared that Srivastava aims to become a diplomat or work for the Department of Defense. She commended Srivastava for setting an example for her generation, showing that it’s okay to step away from things that aren’t good for one’s well-being.

The reason behind Noeila Voigt’s resignation

Noelia Voigt resigned from her title as Miss USA in May 2023, shocking many fans. She made this decision because she felt it was the best choice for her mental health. In her resignation statement posted on Instagram, she explained that she values making decisions that prioritize her well-being. Despite her meaningful journey representing Utah and the USA at the Miss Universe pageant, she felt it was necessary to step down to focus on her well-being.

“First letter of each sentence. “I AM SILENCED” we hear you Noelia! ❤️” said one comment. “Proud of you for putting your mental health first.🙏🏼 May wonderful things flow your way as you navigate this transition,❤️” said another comment. “Life is so much bigger than the crown. It’s only the beginning, love! Proud of you for prioritizing yourself 🖤”, another person added.

Voigt stepped down from her position, just three days after Claudia Michelle—social media director for Miss USA announced her resignation. Claudia Michelle resigned due to workplace toxicity and bullying.

Social media reaction on two back to back-to-back resignations

The resignations of Voigt and Srivastava sparked widespread speculation on social media platforms. This unexpected move, along with unanswered questions, set social media on fire. Fans noted a cryptic message in Voigt’s resignation statement, where the first letter of each sentence spelled out “I AM SILENCED” People, expressed shock but they even showered them with love and support.

Moreover, people are demanding answers. They’re questioning why Miss USA and Miss Teen USA are resigning with two months left in their reign. They suspect there might be abuse happening behind the scenes. Yes, people are urging that their Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) be lifted right away, so they can speak freely.

