Abigail New Trailer: Storyline, Cast, Streaming Details And More To Know About Upcoming Supernatural Flick

A fresh trailer is out for the horror flick Abigail, hitting theaters on April 19. The movie promises to breathe new life into the timeless tale of vampires and their eternal allure. Starring Melissa Barrera, who was originally set to appear in Scream 7, it brings her back to the horror genre.

In Abigail, Barrera joins a group of kidnappers who face a dangerous twist when their victim turns out to be a vampire. Directed by Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who previously worked with Barrera on Scream and Scream VI, the movie promises an intense reunion.

Check out the trailer below for a glimpse of the chilling action.

Abigail Trailer 2 release: Everything you need to know about the upcoming supernatural flick

The immortal nature of vampires allows them to exist across different periods, as seen in films like Dracula Untold, which juxtaposes the 15th century with the modern day. Now, a modern reimagining of the 1936 film Dracula's Daughter titled Abigail is set to premiere on April 19, 2024.

Abigail takes a contemporary approach to the vampire mythos, featuring a young girl as the central antagonist. Kidnapped by a group seeking a ransom from her wealthy father, Abigail reveals her true nature as a vampire, turning the tables on her captors.

The official synopsis from Universal read;

Children can be such monsters.

After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

The film promises a blend of horror and suspense, with the kidnappers realizing they are trapped with a formidable foe. Starring Alisha Weir as Abigail and Melissa Barrera as the presumed final girl, the cast also includes Giancarlo Esposito, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, William Catlett, and the late Angus Cloud.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for their work on horror comedies like Scream and Ready or Not, Abigail is poised to deliver thrills and chills. With a talented creative team and an intriguing premise, the film offers a fresh take on the vampire genre.

Abigail will initially have a theatrical release before becoming available on streaming platforms like Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

