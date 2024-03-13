Neve Campbell is returning for Untitled Scream 7 to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott. The actress expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying it's an "honor" to play Sidney again. She also said that her love for the franchise hasn't faded.

Neve Campbell will reprise her role of Sidney Prescott in Scream 7

Neve Campbell took to her Instagram to announce the news. She wrote, “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies,” she added “My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned.”

Neve previously starred in the first four films directed by Wes Craven, with the last one in 2011. After Wes Craven died in 2015, the franchise got a reboot in 2022 with Scream, bringing back Neve, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, along with new faces like Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Currently, the movie is directed by Kevin Williamson.

Why did Neve Campbell leave the Scream franchise?

Previously, Neve didn't return to Scream 6 due to a salary dispute. She said in a statement at the time, I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Recently Neve was approached respectfully to reprise her role as Sidney, and she happily accepted. She said in her recent announcement, “I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!”

Despite Scream VI's success, the future of the franchise was uncertain after lead actress Melissa Barrera was fired in November 2023 due to her social media posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Neve's return brings hope for the series, especially after previous setbacks. In January 2024, when Campbell was approached for return, she said, “I know things are spinning at the moment, and I would imagine they are spinning at the top trying to figure out what they’re going to do. I would not be surprised to get a call. But at the same time, I made a strong statement a few years ago, which is I did not believe that the way that I was treated would’ve happened if I had been a male and that I deserve a certain thing for having carried this franchise for as long as I have.”

Kevin Williamson, known for creating Dawson’s Creek, expressed gratitude for directing the new film. The script will be written by Guy Busick, based on a story by Busick and James Vanderbilt, who penned the last two Scream movies.

Despite the challenges, the Scream series has been a box-office success, earning over $900 million globally. With Neve Campbell's return and Kevin Williamson at the helm, fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment of the iconic horror franchise.

