Did J.Cole Respond To Kendrick Lamar's Diss On His 7-Minute Drill Song From Surprise Album Might Delete Later? Find Out

If you belong to the rap scene you might already know the details of the track, Like That in which Kendrick Lamar had spoken of J. Cole as well as Drake.

If you are unversed with the incident, here’s everything that you need to know and also learn if J. Cole just dropped his mighty album in response to the diss track on We Don’t Trust You.

Did J. Cole respond to Kendrick Lamar?

It all began when Future and Metro Boomin launched their latest album. The project is called We Don’t Trust You and features another fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar on one of its tracks. The album which was launched just last month, had a track called Like That in which the HUMBLE rapper spoke of Drake and J.Cole.

He had come up with the diss track as both the above-mentioned artists had included him as part of the “big three” within their duet song called First Person Shooter, which was released last year.

However, this is the fight that doesn't seem to end soon. With the surprising launch of his latest and grand album Might Delete Later, J. Cole seemingly might have responded to the diss that the DAMN artist released alongside Future and Metro Boomin.

Advertisement

When one listens to the lyrics of the concluding track, 7 Minute Drill on the stated album by J. Cole, the artist seems to be talking about United in Greif artist’s diss.

“I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions,” he can be heard rapping. The lyrics ahead in the song go like, “He still doing shows but fell off like ‘The Simpsons’ / Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic / Your second shit put n—s to sleep but they gassed it / Your third shit was massive and that was your prime / I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine.”

References J. Cole made about Lamar

The listeners can even experience No Role Modelz artist seemingly referencing Lamar through his words that say, “He averaging one ‘Heart’ verse like every 30 months or something / If he wasn’t dissing, then we wouldn’t be discussing nothin’ / Blood don’t make me have to smoke this n—a ’cause I fuck with him / But push come to shove on this mic I will humble him.”

The Heart is a five-part series by Lamar, that he has rolled out separately throughout his career.

J. Coles' latest album is 12 tracks long and has even featured artists including Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, Bas, Central Cee, and Cam’Ron.

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Drake Wins Hip-Hop Artist of the Year