Accept My Responsibility': Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence On Nashville Bar Arrest; Confirms No Change In Tour Dates

Since the time he was arrested, this is his first public statement where Morgan Wallen has spoken of his actions. While reflecting on the recent upsurging incident following his actions, he has even talked about his ongoing tour and the related dates.

Let's see if there are any changes or if the tour still follows the previous plan.

Morgan Wallen issues a public statement

At the beginning of this month, on April 7, Morgan Wallen was arrested while also being charged with 3 felonies. He was arrested in Nashville after he allegedly threw a chair off of a rooftop bar, as stated by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

On April 19, the country star had come forth days after the arrest, speaking of his actions and the related tragedy.

A post on Wallen’s X account read, "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

Further showing respect towards the officers, the Wasted On You singer's post stated, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

Unfortunately, the whole news broke while Wallen had just hit the road for the 2024 leg of the One Night at a Time World tour. However, through his recent post, it seems that the singer will continue to amaze the fans with his voice while performing live in Oxford, Mississippi, on April 20.

Morgan Wallen’s arrest

Morgan Wallen was arrested after two officers had watched a chair fall from the roof of Chief's Bar. The chair was thrown by the Cowgirls singer from the bar that is owned by another country singer, Eric Church.

After the Nashville police made the arrest, as per the court records reported by PEOPLE, the singer was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

The Thought You Should Know singer faces a $15,250 bond and is also due in Nashville court on May 3 for "settlement."

As reported by a local outlet, WKRN, several eyewitnesses saw the singer picking up the chair and tossing it over the roof. The witness even claimed that he was seen "laughing afterward.”

Following his arrest, Wallen’s attorney had provided a statement to PEOPLE saying that he was "cooperating" with police.

The statement read, “At 10:53 p.m. Sunday, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”



