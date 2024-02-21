Actor Danny Masterson Transferred Out Of Maximum Security Prison? Here's What Reports Suggest

Trigger Warning: This Article Contains Mentions Of Rape And Sexual Assualt

Danny Masterson, who is currently serving 30 years of life imprisonment, has been transferred to a medium-minimum security prison from the maximum security prison. The That 70’s show actor has been kept in California’s men's prison, where he will be serving 30 years after being jailed for multiple rape charges. The California prison presents a completely different environment for Masterson from where he had been kept before, as he will now be subjected to behavioral therapy and anger management classes.

The reason behind the actor’s movement from one prison to another is not clear yet, but it comes after Masterson was denied bail. The judge showed the red sign to the Cybill actor, fearing that he might flee the country. However, the actor’s attorney gave in to the arguments to get him out of prison.

What Did Judge Olmedo Say About The Actor’s Bail Plea?

Denying Danny Masterson’s plea, Judge Charlaine Olmedo presented a verdict. Stating her reasons for denying the bail plea, she said, "If the defendant's conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life.” She further added, "every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. One way or another, you will have to come to terms with your prior actions and their consequences."

Meanwhile, The actor’s wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce a week after Masterson’s arrest, demanding full custody of their child.

Why Is Danny Masterson Facing Prison Time?

In March 2017, three women from the Department of Scientology filed a sexual harassment case against Danny Masterson, who was a part of the same department. A few months later, yet another victim spoke against him, which got him fired from the Netflix series. During the hearing on September 7th, the actor was sentenced to 30 years of prison and parole eligibility after almost 26 years. Masterson will be permitted to ask for parole in 2047 when the actor will be turning 66.

