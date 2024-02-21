Who Is Bobbi Althoff? Know About The Podcaster As Her Interview Video With Wiz Khalifa Sparks Major Trolling Online

Popular podcaster Bobbi Althoff has found herself in the spotlight after a clip from her interview with rapper Wiz Khalifa went viral. In the snippet, the two can be seen engaged in a lively debate about the rapper's son.

Who is Bobbi Althoff?

Bobbi Althoff, the American podcaster and influencer, has captured the internet's attention with her viral interviews. Born on July 31, 1997, in Southern California, she grew up to be the second youngest of six children. After high school, Althoff worked as a nanny before finding her calling in the world of social media.

In 2021, she began sharing her pregnancy journey on TikTok, quickly amassing a large following. Her quirky content, including a video of her dancing with a banana, garnered millions of views. In 2023, she launched a new TikTok account, focusing on comedic content.

The viral exchange

During the interview, Wiz Khalifa mentioned how his life revolves around his son, to which Althoff responded with confusion, asking what his son's job was. Khalifa clarified that he meant his son was his inspiration to work hard every day, but Althoff insisted there was a "better way to say it."

The short clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users finding humor in Althoff's confusion. Some even called for her to "disappear from our screens." Despite the trolling, Althoff's podcast, The Really Good Podcast, remains popular, with millions of listeners tuning in to hear her interviews with celebrities like Bobby Flay, Rainn Wilson, Michael Cera, and Jessica Alba.

Advertisement

Upcoming events

Wiz Khalifa is gearing up for a tour across the US, with stops in cities like Las Vegas, Denver, and Tucson. Additionally, he recently released the official music video for his song Hash Hole, which has been making waves online.

As the full interview with Wiz Khalifa is set to air on February 20, 2024, fans are eagerly anticipating the full context of the viral clip. Despite the confusion, both Althoff and Khalifa are continuing with their respective projects, demonstrating resilience in the face of internet scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Foreigner's video showing 4 types of 'Indian head nods' goes viral; netizens find it relatable