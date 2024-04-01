Adult Swim Celebrates April Fool's Day 2024 With Hilarious Nod To Smiling Friends Fans

Adult Swim made a splash this April Fool's Day with the much-anticipated "return" of Smiling Friends to screens! Fans eagerly awaited the series' comeback since its announcement, and Adult Swim's promotions built up excitement. However, the "return" surprised fans with a twist: a new puppet version of Season 1's top episodes. The first episode kicked off the puppet series, leaving fans curious and wanting for more by the unexpected turn of events. Let us take a minute and find out more details about season 2 of the show. Their fan base is massive and currently the Instagram page of Adult Swim has a whopping 3 million followers.

When will season 2 of Smiling Friends premiere?

After two long years, Smiling Friends is seemingly coming back to our screens, with Season 2 set to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, March 31, 2024. It's a great opportunity to catch up on this notable Adult Swim animated original. The first season, along with the "Go to Brazil" special, is available for streaming on Max and Blu-ray. Adult Swim describes Smiling Friends as a series that follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated show is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio.

Fan reactions to the news of season 2 release

The network teased the news with a teaser, featuring the Smiling Friends’ iconic happy face emerging like the sun to our Earth. The clip concludes by promising that the new episodes will drop “next Sunday at midnight.”

However, fans noticed something concerning: the premiere coincides with April Fool’s Day. “Please don’t turn me into a Frowning Friend with an April Fools Joke,” pleaded one on X.(formerly Twitter)

Another commented, “I will never forgive you guys if this is an April Fool’s joke.” And a third added, “Considering we received the announcement without a press release or trailer, it seems like it’s going to be the April Fools stunt.”

However, some remain hopeful, especially since the Smiling Friends pilot episode debuted on April Fool’s Day in 2020. “It’s fine. The pilot premiered on April Fools,” reassured one.

Furthermore, Hadel and Cusack have a panel scheduled at the 2024 WonderCon on Saturday, March 30, where they will offer a special look at the new season.

