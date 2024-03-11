Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside

Christopher Nolan's much-talked-about, critically acclaimed biographical thriller Oppenheimer, which bagged the most number of wins at the 96th Academy Awards, is all set to debut on JioCinema. The announcement comes after Oppenheimer sweeped seven big wins in the 2024 Academy Awards.

When and where will Oppenheimer stream in India?

Oppenheimer is all set to premiere on March 21, 2024, in JioCinema, one of India's leading streaming platforms, in both English & Hindi. The film had been nominated across thirteen categories for the 96th Academy Awards and won big, sweeping the biggest awards of the night, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. Oppenheimer was not only a huge box-office success, but also a critics’ favourite. The gripping tale of hard work, determination and success, directed by Nolan, features a talented ensemble, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. & many more.

About Oppenheimer

Nolan's gripping thriller delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant American theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. It chronicles the extraordinary journey of the man, often hailed as the 'father of the atomic bomb," and highlights his leadership of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project l, which forever altered the course of history. In Nolan's film, Cillian Murphy delivers a captivating performance in the titular role, capturing the complexity and moral dilemmas faced by this enigmatic scientist.

The movie has garnered widespread acclaim, having won in seven categories at the 96th Academy Awards, which include Best Editing, Best Score and Best Cinematography, apart from other big categories. It also won 8 awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director of a Motion Picture and Best Actor Drama in a Motion Picture. At the BAFTA Film Awards, Oppenheimer, secured seven wins, including Best Film and Best Director. Additionally, it triumphed across eight categories at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024. Christopher Nolan’s masterful storytelling and the stellar ensemble cast, featuring Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, have clearly left the audiences spellbound.

Advertisement

If you want to catch the beginning of the atomic power race with Oppenheimer from the comfort of your homes, stream the film on JioCinema after it arrives on the platform on March 21, 2024, in both English & Hindi.

ALSO READ: ‘Shameful’: Netizens Slam Academy For Leaving Out Lance Reddick From Oscars 2024 Memoriam Segment