Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Announce Stillbirth Of Fourth Child, Daughter Indy; Call it 'Painful Journey'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, Alexa and Carlos PenaVega announced their fourth daughter Indy Rex PenaVega’s stillbirth on Instagram. The couple reflected in the announcement post saying, “It has been a painful journey.”

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega tied the knot in 2014. The Spy Kids actress and the Big Time Rush actor have three children, Ocean, Kingston, and Rio. Their first child, Ocean was born in 2016, they welcomed their second child Kingson in 2019, and in 2021, the family expanded as they welcomed their third child, Rio.

The couple, in a joint Instagram post, had announced the pregnancy of their fourth child on November 17, 2023. The fans were very surprised and the couple received a lot of love and support from their fans.

The couple must be going through a hard time as they are mourning the loss of their stillborn daughter. The couple, in a joint Instagram post, shared this sad announcement. Read ahead to know more about it.

Know more about the Instagram announcement

On Instagram, the couple wrote in a recent post, “There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter "Indy" was born at rest.” They continued, “It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms. The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The couple expressed that their daughter was absolutely beautiful and changed their lives in many ways. They also expressed that she looked like her dad, Carlos PenaVega. They further wrote, “Moments of feeling absolutely gutted... then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.” “We can't understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world.” they added.

They also expressed that Indy moved them to a new place also gave them the community they have been longing for. The couple ended the announcement by saying, “We love you and can't wait to see how many other lives you change.”

Fans react to this heartbreaking news

Since the pregnancy announcement of the couple’s fourth daughter made in November 2023 on Instagram, many fans were excited about this journey for the couple. Since the tragic news came forth through the announcement made by the couple about their stillborn daughter, many fans were shocked and expressed it in comments. The couple has been receiving love and support from their fans and other celebrities.

Julianne Hough wrote, “Praying and sending you and your family love and light! My deepest Condolences.” Carlos PenaVega’s Big Time Rush co-star James Maslow commented saying, “Here for you guys. Can't imagine what you're going through."

Jordan Fisher also commented under the post saying, “Love you guys. There are no words. Praying for deep deep comfort and rest.” Another follower writes, “My heart is with you all during this difficult time. I'm praying comfort over your entire family, including Little Indy. She was loved before and after she entered this world even if It was just for a little while. Sending you all love and strength.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Coachella weekend 1 K-pop highlights: ATEEZ serves moves; GOT7’s Jackson and BIBI debut new song and more