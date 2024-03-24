Alicia Keys Gets Candid About Son Meeting Taylor Swift After 5 Years; Says He Was Worried

Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, is a Swiftie. On the couch of Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Keys shared that her son met Swift after five years but was worried if the pop icon would remember him. The musician mentioned that earlier, her son met the Blank Space singer in 2019 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, as he was waving at her while Keys was up on the stage.

Fallon and the singer shared a laugh when the No One singer said, "He was flirting. ... I was pouring my heart out about all my thank you's, and he's waving at Swift."

What Did Alicia Keys Say About Her Son Meeting Taylor Swift?

At the August 2023 Eras Tour, Keys' son, Genesis, got to meet Taylor Swift again, which got the kid excited. Taking it to Instagram, Alicia posted a thank-you note to the Anti-Hero singer for hanging out with her son. In the caption, the musician applauded Swift for her "big, beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved."

On the Tonight Show, the Fallin' singer said, "They met up again recently, and he was like, 'Is she gonna remember me?' And it was a whole thing. He was like, 'She knew me since I was three, right, mom?'"

Keys revealed that her nine-year-old received a kiss on the cheek and a handwritten note from Swift. The note read, "I hope you have so much fun at the show. And I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor." Genesis replied to the note via his mother's social media account, where he shared, "I loved your show and I'm happy that I got to meet you again."

Alicia Keys' Son Is Also A Billie Eilish Fan

Keys revealed to the TV show host that his son was also a fan of Billie Eilish and dropped her a voice message from his mother's phone. The singer confessed, "He just asked me every single day, 'Mom, can I please leave her a voice message?' And I'm like, 'I don't know.' Like, what kind of voice message are you gonna leave her? He was like, 'I'm just gonna say, like, I would like to be friends, and I really like her music.' And so he leaves her this whole message after harassing me for days and days on end. And then he continued to harass me [about] if she wrote him a message back."

She further added, "And so every night I couldn't go to sleep, he wakes me up in the morning. In the nighttime, he won't go to sleep. 'Did she write me? Did she write me? Did she write me? Did she leave me a message?' She left him a message. Can you believe it? It was so sweet. ... Big love to Billie and Taylor."

Keys' 2024 tour will soon commence in the United States.

