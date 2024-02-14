Who Is Swizz Beatz? Everything To Know About Rapper As He Defends Wife's Super Bowl 2024 Performance

The Girl on Fire Alicia Keys had performed recently at Super Bowl 2024. The 43-year-old is a trained Pianist, and has been composing songs since she was 12. Alicia was signed by Columbia Records when she was 15 years old. Born on January 25, 1981 she has composed over a couple dozen songs until now. But did something happen at Super Bowl 2024? Why did 45-year-old Swizz Beats speak out in defence of his wife? Find details inside.

Who is Swizz Beatz?

Married to Alicia Keys since 2010, Kesseem Daoud Dean is also known as Swizz Beats. He is a rapper, producer, disc jockey and songwriter. Born and brought up in NYC, the rapper started his career as a DJ. Alicia Keys is his second wife. Beatz was married to Mashonda between 2004-2010. An American by nationality, the rapper has a net worth of $150 Million. His prominent works include- Dope Money, What Ya Want, WW III and others.

What happened at the Super Bowl that pushed Swizz Beatz to defend wife Alicia Keys?

Rapper Swizz cannot hear a word of hatred against his wife Alicia Keys. The No one singer joined Usher as a special guest during the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show on Feb 11, 2024. During the performance of If I Ain’t Got You, Keys’ voice cracked, attracting criticism from her fans.

Beatz posted on Instagram the next day defending his wife’s performance. Swizz wrote in the caption of his post, "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium.” He is hinting at the beautiful red outfit that his wife shed after her performance. Beats also went on to add, "Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic.”

The rapper then started to talk about her performance. He said, "We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.” As a husband and artist, he was also upset that Alicia’s part was just edited to omit the vocal glitch that happened on stage. It is an honor to perform on such a stage, and it is human to have errors when performing live. Usher felt honored to perform at Super Bowl 2024 along with Alicia. He said, "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon,"

There are no comments from Alicia’s end yet. As we wait to know more on how Swizz’s wife feels about the backlash, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

