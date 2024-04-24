All Of Taylor Swift's Songs About Cheating Amid TTPD's Release As A Double Album

Taylor Swift is well-known for her songs, which explore the intricacies of her relationships. Fans have pointed out that numerous of her songs appear to address themes of conflict or infidelity in her previous relationships with Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Swift sang about adultery in the song, Girl at Home, from her 2012 album Red, which addresses being approached by someone who is already in a relationship. She sings, “I don’t even know her / But I feel a responsibility to do what’s upstanding and right / It’s kinda like a code, yeah / And you’ve been getting closer and closer, and crossing so many lines.”

Decoding Taylor Swift's Romantic Journey: Insights from High Infidelity

In High Infidelity, Swift seems to be moaning about her own potential infidelity as well, citing April 29th as a significant turning point in a romantic relationship.

When fans put two and two together, they discovered that Swift, who was then linked to Calvin Harris, had been seen in New York City on April 29, 2016, a few days before going to the Met Gala. Swift danced at the party with Tom Hiddleston, with whom she later dated for a few months. It was that same night that Swift met Alwyn.

Taylor Swift's Most Common Songs About Cheating

Here are some of the most prominent songs by Taylor about Cheating:

High Infidelity

"Are you really curious about my whereabouts on April 29th?" Swift performs the song "Midnights" from 2022. "Do I really need to explain to you how he saved my life?"

Illicit Affairs

The lyrics from 2020's Folklore go, "And you wanna scream / Don't call me 'kid' / Don't call me 'baby' / Look at this godforsaken mess that you made me / You showed me colors / You know I can't see with anyone else."

Better Than Revenge

For a long time, Swift's fans believed that the song Better Than Revenge alludes to his relationship with Joe Jonas and Camilla Belle afterward. (Before their well-known 25-second phone call ended in 2008, Swift and Jonas were briefly romantically involved.)

“And, I had it all I had him right there where I wanted him / She came along, got him alone, and let’s hear the applause / She took him faster than you could say sabotage,” the lyrics read from 2010’s Speak Now.

White Horse

“And there you are on your knees, begging for forgiveness and begging for me. Just like I always wanted, but I’m so sorry,” Swift croons on her track from 2008’s Fearless.

Getaway Car

Following her breakup with Harris in 2016, Swift briefly dated Hiddleston. It's said that the song Getaway Car by Reputation is about their brief romance in 2016.

“While he was runnin’ after us, I was screamin’, ‘Go, go, go’ / But with three of us, honey, it’s a sideshow / And a circus ain’t a love story, and now we’re both sorry,” she sings in the synth-pop anthem.

