Taylor Swift Shares Positive Reviews Of The Tortured Poets Department to Celebrate New Album’s Success; DEETS Inside

Pop singer Taylor Swift shared three positive reviews of her latest The Tortured Poets Department on her recent Instagram stories. Spotify confirmed Swift’s new album in a news release shared with People, followed by making a recent announcement about TTPD’s Fortnight.

She will be celebrating the success of her TTPD album after her latest recording this year. Furthermore, Spotify has recognized Taylor Swift as the most streamed artist and her album as the most streamed on the entire music streaming platform.

Taylor Swift shares positive reviews of her latest album

Taylor Swift (34) shared positive reviews of The Tortured Poets Department on her Instagram stories alongside some music lyrics quoted from her latest songs.

Firstly, the Fortnight singer reposted Rolling Stone’s review, titled, ‘Come for the Torture, Stay for the Poetry’ with an ‘Instant Classic’ stamp added. In response she quoted a line from the title track of TTPD, “And that’s the closest I’ve come to my heart exploding.”

The pop superstar then reshared a five-star review of TTPD from the U.K. newspaper The Times and quoted her song “The Alchemy” by writing, “These chemicals hit me like whiiiiite wiiiiine." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Swift also reposted U.K. outlet The Independent’s positive review of TTPD, which described the project as “Irresistible, country-hued tales of relationships past and present.” In her response, she quoted the lyrics, “everyone we know understands why it’s meant to be,” taken from the title track of the album.

Advertisement

She dropped her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19 in a surprise double album drop with 31 tracks listed on the project, People reported.

Taylor Swift has reasons to celebrate her album success with boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has many reasons to celebrate the recent album’s grand success with her boyfriend Travis Kelce after breaking multiple Spotify records with the musical project.

According to the Mirror, it appears that her number one fan remains her boyfriend Kelce. The NFL star wholeheartedly approves of her latest musical works, according to the Daily Mail, even earmarking some top-notch tunes from the musical album.

Meanwhile, Spotify announced that Swift's single Fortnight featuring Post Malone from the new album was the most-streamed song in a single day in the streaming platform's history.

The pop singer has the top three most streamed albums in a single day in Spotify history with Midnights, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and the recent album The Tortured Poets Department.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Acknowledges Fan Love After The Tortured Poets Department's Release; Deets Inside

ALSO READ: 'It's So Incredible': Taylor Swift’s BFF Keleigh Teller Praises Her After TTPD Release