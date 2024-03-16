Allison Janney Reveals What Her Mom Would've Thought About Her Sheer Dress; Says 'It Was A Risk'

Allison Janney attended the premiere of the movie The People We Hate At The Wedding in a black full-length dress. Though the dress had shimmery details, under the lights, it looked a little more transparent than it was. In a conversation with People magazine, Janney revealed that wearing that kind of dress “was a risk.” The actress disclosed that looking at the pictures, her mom would have definitely snapped.

The West Wing actress shared that over the years, she has gotten a sense of what suits her well and tends to dress the same way. Janney points out that even her closet consists of dresses that are simple, beautiful, and have clean lines.

What Did Allison Janney Say About Her Dress?

While chatting with the magazine, Allison Janney shared, "I don't think I knew how transparent that dress was. Definitely, with photographs, it was more transparent." The actress revealed how her mother would have reacted to the outfit: "I'm just glad. I mean, I'm sorry my mother is no longer here, but my mother would've had a few words for me about wearing that dress. She would not have approved of that dress at all."

The Mom star reflects on the fashion she prefers. Janney said, "Yeah, I'm at the point where I can now go through my closet and get rid of stuff because I now know, yeah, I'm not going to wear that. Now I feel like I'm really just about beautiful, simple, clean lines."

Allison Janney Comments On West Wing Reunion Rumor

Allison Janney addressed the rumors of a West Wing reunion. The Palm Royale actress revealed that a reunion was not on the cards yet. She said, "I don't think Aaron's going to ever do that. If anything, it should be a reboot with a whole new administration. Such a fairy tale it ended up being. My God, that was a big life-changer for me, being on that show."

About keeping in touch with her fellow co-stars, Janney shared, "Yeah, there's a big text chain with all of us on it."

The actress added, "And there's always a conversation going on, and it's always hysterical between Brad Whitford and Josh. They always spar and jab at each other, which is endlessly amusing to all of us. And we see Martin a lot and go out to have lunch with him. We really are a family and have stayed one."

Allison Janney is currently starring in a new comedy series, Palm Royale, which is streaming on Apple TV+.

