Top 15 Tallest Actresses In Hollywood: From Gwendoline Christie to Geena Davis

Hollywood has long been dominated by actors who are often considered to be tall and handsome. However, it has also witnessed some of the tallest actresses who have defied height norms and taken the industry by storm without their stilettos on and surpassing the height of many of their charming co-actors. These actresses have taken on some of the best roles, including romance and broken several conventions over the years. While being of a certain height can never determine talent, it should never be a hindering factor too. Being shortest or tallest is a state of being, but these women flaunt themselves very well. Who are the top 15 tallest actresses to watch out for? Check out below!

1. Elizabeth Debicki



Elizabeth Debicki, the 33-year-old Australian actress studied drama at the Victorian College of the Arts. One of her best works include The Great Gatsby that won her the AACTA Award for best supporting actress. The actress has also been a part of few classic films like Tenet, Guardians of the Galaxy and shows like The Night Manager.

Height: 6ft 3 Inches

DOB: August 24, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

POB: Paris, France

Debut Year: 2011

Debut Work: A Few Best Men

2. Gwendoline Christie



Gwendoline Tracey Philippa Christie, aka Gwendoline Christie is an English actress who is 45 years old. She is known for her works in HBO drama Game of Thrones and Star Wars series. The actress also recently appeared in the Netflix hit starring Jenna Ortega-Wednesday.

Height: 6ft 3 Inches

DOB: October 28, 1978

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

POB: Worthing, United Kingdom

Debut Year: 2009

Debut Work: The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

3. Lisa Leslie

A former Basketball player, the 51-year-old sportswoman turned actress has been an Olympic Gold medalist who has been a part of many major teams. She has also appeared in the film Think Like a Man.

Height: 6ft 3 Inches

DOB: July 7, 1972

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

POB: California, United States of America

Debut Year: 2012

Debut Work: Think Like a Man

4. Judy Gold



The 61-year-old Judy Gold is a standup comedian, actress, podcaster, television writer, producer and author. She has been into standup comedy since her college years and is known for her work as a writer and producer on The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

Height: 6ft 2 Inches

DOB: November 15, 1962

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

POB: New Jersey, United States of America

Debut Year: 1994

Debut Work: All American Girl



5. Brigitte Nielsen

The 60-year-old is a Danish actress, model and singer. She began modelling for Greg Gorman and Helmut Newton. She even acted in Creed II, Domino, Rocky IV and other films throughout her career.

Height: 6ft 1 Inch

DOB: July 15, 1963

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

POB: Rodovre, Denmark

Debut Year: 1985

Debut Work: Red Sonja

6. Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler is a 53-year-old American actress and talk show host. She is known for her works in Criminal Minds, Mother Nature, Ghost Whisperers amongst others. She has also been a part of Archer and FRIENDS.

Height: 6ft 1 Inch

DOB: September 18, 1970

Zodiac Sign: Libra

POB: California, United States of America

Debut Year: 2005

Debut Work: Ghost Whisperer

7. Kristen Johnston

Johnston is a 56-year-old who is known for her work in American sitcoms. She has won the Primetime Emmy Awards twice as an Outstanding Supporting Actress. She has worked in shows like Rock from the Sun, The Exes, Bride Wars, Mom and others.

Height: 6ft

DOB: September 20, 1967

Zodiac Sign: Libra

POB: Washington, DC, United States of America

Debut Year: 1995

Debut Work: The Debt

8. Famke Janssen



Famke Beumer Jansenn is a 59-year-old Dutch actress known for her work in various action films. She was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for Integrity by the United Nations in 2008. She also got into direction, with her debut-Bringing Up Bobby in 2011. The actress has been a part of films and shows like Taken, GoldenEye, Locked In, X-Men, Taken 2 amongst others.

Height: 6ft

DOB: November 5, 1964

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

POB: Amstelveen, Netherlands

Debut Year: 1992

Debut Work: Father & Sons

9. Allison Janney

64-year-old Allison Brooks Janney is an American actress known for the various awards she has received. She has won an Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, Golden Globe Award and Seven Primetime Emmy Awards. She also has nominations for two Tony Awards. She is known for her works in films and shows like Mom, Lou, The Creator, The Help and others.

Height: 6ft

DOB: November 19, 1959

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

POB: Massachusetts, United States of America

Debut Year: 1989

Debut Work: Who Shot Pat?

10. Jerry Hall

Jerry Faye Hall is a 67-year-old American model and actress who began modelling in the 1970s. She became an instant hit and then transitioned into acting. She has worked in major films and shows like Batman, Running Out of Luck, Being Mick and others.

Height: 6ft

DOB: July 2, 1956

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

POB: Gonzales Texas, United States of America

Debut Year: 1980

Debut Work: Urban Cowboy

11. Terry Farrell

60-year-old Theresa Lee Farrell is an American model and actress. She is known for her works in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Becker, Back to School, Hellraiser, Paper Dolls and others. She was a foreign exchange student at the age of 15 and was sent to Mexico.

Height: 6ft

DOB: November 19, 1963

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

POB: Iowa, United States of America

Debut Year: 1984

Debut Work: Paper Dolls

12. Saffron Burrows

Saffron Domini Burrows is one of the tallest English actresses, who is 51-years-old. She is known for her works like Deep Blue Sea, Reign Over Me, Troy, The Bank Job and others. She has been a part of shows like You, Mozart in the Jungle and others.

Height: 6ft

DOB: October 22, 1972

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

POB: London, United Kingdom

Debut Year: 1993

Debut Work: The Name of The Father

13. Cathy DeBuono

DeBuono is a 53-year-old actress who is also a practising Psychotherapist. She is known for her works like Crazy Bitches, Snapshots, Out at the Wedding, Along Came Wanda and others. She is also a producer.

Height: 6ft

DOB: March 20, 1970

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

POB: New York, United States of America

Debut Year: 1994

Debut Work: Chicago Hope

14. Geena Davis

Geena Davis is a 68-year-old American actress and activist. She is best known as George’s mother in M. Night Shyamalan special Stuart Little! She has also been known for her works like The Fly, Beetlejuice, Thelma & Louise amongst others. She has won many awards like Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Height: 6ft

DOB: January 21, 1956

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

POB: Massachusetts, United States of America

Debut Year: 1982

Debut Work: Tootsie

15. Ann Coulter

Ann Coulter is a 62-year-old American commentator, author and actress. She has been a media pundit, author, syndicated columnist and lawyer. She is also known as a Media Pundit who speaks openly about the Clinton administration. She has graduated from University of Michigan Law School. She is known for her works in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Real Time with Bill Maher and others.

Height: 6ft

DOB: December 8, 1961

Zodiac Sign: Saggitarius

POB: New York, United States of America

Debut Year: 2003

Debut Work: Real Time with Bill Maher

While many other actresses are on the list, one of the best to talk about is Ava Michelle. Remember the film Tall Girl? She is the lead actress in that and one of the youngest on the list. A 21 year old-Ava has spoken up extensively about contemporary notions on being a tall girl and finding love. There are also actresses like Susan Weaver, Tilda Swinton, Alysia Reiner, Paulina Porizkova and others who have swept us off our feets with their incredible performances for years now.

While you binge into these tall actresses' fame and their films, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.