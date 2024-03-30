Amid Tori Spelling's Divorce, Ian Ziering Reveals 90210 Cast Always 'Pull Together': 'We Support Each Other'

The beautiful Tori Spellings has filed for divorce from her husband, Dean McDermott, and they are working out the custody of their five children. As the Scary Movie 2 star is experiencing downtime, one of her beloved co-stars, Ian Ziering, has jumped in to support her wholeheartedly.

Know what the Sharknado star has to say about his long-time actress friend.

Ian Ziering about Tori Spellings

The former co-stars have come together once again, “like family.” Following the news of the divorce of his 50-year-old friend, Ian Ziering recently went vocal about how close the whole cast of Beverly Hills 90210 still are and how they are present during each other's life experiences.

During the Los Angeles Mission Easter event, the 59-year-old star told PEOPLE, “We support each other through life's ups and downs; after the show, we still care about each other.”

Further talking about his co-stars from the hit drama sitcom, during Friday’s event, the Zombie Tidal Wave star stated, “So whenever there's a victory, we all pull together and lend support and pride, and when there's challenging times, we come together and offer whatever support we can from wherever we are.”

The actor, who has also appeared in a DC series, Swamp Thing, was volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission. The stated mission is to be the largest provider of services to homeless people in the USA.

Advertisement

While providing hot meals and essential items to the needy, Ziering went on to say, “I look at the celebrity that I've earned as capital, and I think this is a good way to spend that capital if I could help raise awareness towards what's possible for people to donate their time to help others that perhaps are less fortunate.”

Ian Ziering's statement comes after Tori Spelling's divorce filing

While the actor was spotted providing services to people in Skid Row, he was talking about Tori Spelling and how she is experiencing a low time of her life following a divorce filing.

The Saved By The Bell actress filed for divorce from her long-time husband, McDermott. They were married for 18 great years, but the separation was filed over irreconcilable differences, as stated by the couple.

Citing this reason, the couple separated on June 17, 2023, which is the same date when the 57-year-old husband announced the news on his social media account.

A statement that was deleted later from his Instagram account read, “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.”

ALSO READ: 'Family Camaraderie Had Been Improving': Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Were In 'Better Place' Before Divorce Filing; Claims Source