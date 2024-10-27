Angelina Jolie Opens Up On Her Surprising Connection with Maria Callas in New Biopic; Find Out What She Revealed

Angelina Jolie portrays Maria Callas in the upcoming biopic of the late world-renowned Greek soprano and Opera singer. On Saturday, October 26, during the premiere of Maria at the American Film Institute Festival, Jolie spoke to PEOPLE about playing Maria and the deep connection she felt with the late singer.

According to the Maleficent actress, she shared a “certain loneliness” with Callas that comes from being a dedicated worker. "I don't want to speak too much about it because it's too personal, but there's definitely a loneliness and a work ethic," the actress explained. Despite being an “imperfect person” Jolie works hard just as Callus did in her time.

Jolie also explained that both she and Callus would not view themselves as anything more than “a performer and a worker who has a job to do" and noted that they are probably too hard on themselves.

The upcoming biography directed by Jackie and Spencer creator Pablo Larraín follows the life of the American-Greek soprano “as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye," according to the synopsis.

Callus died young from a heart attack in 1977 but left a remarkable legacy behind. The biopic premiered at the New York Film Festival and received a lengthy standing ovation. Following the film’s screening, Jolie took to the stage and spoke about the film and the people she worked with on the project.

She announced that she was happy to be at the event and share the stage with “these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends," referring to the film’s cast and crew. "I hope you see in this film how much we really care for the people whose lives we’re sharing with you and how much they also loved art," she added.

Maria will be released in select theaters on November 27 and digitally on Netflix on December 11.