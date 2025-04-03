Young Thug’s Social Media Post Violates Court Order, Could Impact His Probation
Young Thug's probation is at risk after social media posts allegedly exposed a witness's personal details, prompting an investigation into possible legal violations.
Georgia prosecutors have submitted a motion to nullify the probation of rapper Jeffery Lamar Williams, popularly known as Young Thug, citing court order violation. They claimed that the rapper's social media posts broke the conditions of his release.
The motion submitted charges Williams with publishing material that puts the safety of a crucial witness at risk and also discredits judicial proceedings. As per the filing, he posted a tweet on X, which was previously Twitter, that contained a photo of Marissa Viverito, an Atlanta Police Department investigator who is part of his trial.
The prosecutors claimed that the post shows contempt for the law and threatens the safety of Viverito. The court had already instructed that Viverito must not be televised in a preliminary hearing in a gang murder. They said Williams "demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law, the safety of witnesses, and the integrity of judicial proceedings."
The filing also mentions a well-known blogger who was accused of breaching the court order by posting Viverito's picture online. Prosecutors argue that Young Thug's post echoed the blogger's behavior, causing serious repercussions. The filing features exhibits of social media posts with Viverito's address as well as her parents' address.
In his defense, Williams wrote on X, "I don’t make threats to people. I’m a good person; I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love."
Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, referred to the motion as "baseless" in an interview with Variety. He reinforced that threats and intimidation are never right but asserted that Williams had done nothing wrong and was confident in pursuing a dismissal.
Steel told the outlet, "This motion is baseless. While intimidation and threats of violence are never appropriate, Jeffery Williams has done nothing wrong. We look forward to seeking a dismissal of this petition."
Young Thug was originally arrested in May 2022 as one of 28 individuals in a significant gang bust in Georgia.
ALSO READ: ‘Not A Threat To Me’: Young Thug Prosecutor’s Star Witness Lil Woody Says THIS About The Rapper’s Release