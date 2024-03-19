Are Paul Mescal And Ayo Edebiri Together? Exploring Rumors As Duo Shares Sweet St Patrick's Day Selfie

A recent outing of the star duo has made everyone question if Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri are dating. The two stars posed together and enjoyed their time, having fun on St. Patrick's Day.

Edebiri's photos have sparked intense speculation about their relationship status. Let's investigate if these two rising Hollywood talents are an item.

Are Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri dating?

The holiday season is a time when many people gather, including those we've known forever and those who are complete strangers. This year, a new celebrity duo caught everyone's attention. Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri sparked rumors after sharing a selfie together.

On Sunday, the Bear actress posted an Instagram story that showed both Paul and her sitting together on a stairwell. One could notice that Edibiri had her arms wrapped around the Aftersun actor’s shoulder.

The picture also had “Happy St Paddy’s,” written over it.

Edebiri’s following stories also included director Oliver Hermanus and Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Are Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri working together on a new project?

The duo was spotted hanging out and having a good time together. Director Hermanus and Jeremy O. Harris also joined them, which could hold some significance. There's been talk about the two dating, but some people even think that Mescal and Edebiri might be trying out a relationship to enhance their on-screen chemistry for a movie.

This thought was ignited with author Emily Henry reposting the photo of Edebiri via Instagram stories.

To be specific, three of Henry’s books are about to be adapted into a film. These books include Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers.

However, Book Lovers sets a proper stage for the two actors. Moreover, Tango Entertainment, a production company, brought the rights to the aforementioned novel in March 2023 and had Sarah Heyward begin with its scripting.

Tango Entertainment is also the same production company that produced Aftersun, which had Mescal star in it. For this movie, Mescal was even nominated for the Oscars.

Book Lovers tells the story of a literary agent, Nora who is on a vacation in North Carolina. She keeps on running into a book editor, Charlie, and that’s how their story begins.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter), have started speaking over the casting rumors with one person stating, “Book Lovers was so good tho I can definitely see Ayo and Paul doing Nora and Charlie’s banter like they were so funny and they just get each other if this doesn’t happen I’m finding the nearest building and jum [sic].”

Many similar responses could be seen all over the internet. However, no confirmation of either the casting or dating has been brought forth yet.

