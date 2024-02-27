Dorian Film Awards 2024: Complete Winners List Unveiled As All Of Us Strangers Win Big At Queer Film Critic Honors

The Dorian Film Awards 2024 saw the film All of Us Strangers swoop in the major categories, while it was a good opening for the Barbie movie as it took home 2 trophies. The selection jury was drawn to Andrew Haigh's film, which led the race in three nomination categories.It was also surprising to note that, unlike other award ceremonies, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer failed to spread its charm. GALECA (Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association) hosted the award ceremony on February 26th. Check out the complete list of the winners below.

Film of the Year

Poor Things (Searchlight)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

May December (Netflix)

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) – WINNER

Past Lives (A24)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) – WINNER

Passages (MUBI, SBS)

Saltburn (Amazon MGM)

Rustin (Netflix)

Bottoms (MGM)

Screenplay of the Year

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Arthur Harari and Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)

Samy Burch, May December (Netflix) – WINNER

LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year

Arthur Harari and Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms (MGM)

Dustin Lance Black and Julian Breece, Rustin (Netflix)

Arlette Langmann, Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias, Passages (MUBI)

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) – WINNER



Non-English Language Film of the Year

The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS, Toho)

Past Lives (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (NEON) – WINNER

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Godzilla Minus One (Toho)

LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year

Afire (Janus Films, Sideshow)

Anatomy of a Fall (NEON) – WINNER

Cassandro (Amazon MGM)

Monster (Well Go USA, Gaga, Toho)

Rotting in the Sun (MUBI)

Film Performance of the Year

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Colman Domingo, Rustin (Netflix)

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple) – WINNER

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Greta Lee, Past Lives (A24)

Trace Lysette, Monica (IFC)

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Universal)

Natalie Portman, May December (Netflix)

Emma Stone, Poor Things (Searchlight)

Supporting Film Performance of the Year

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (Universal)

Jodie Foster, Nyad (Netflix)

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Charles Melton, May December (Netflix) – WINNER

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn (Amazon MGM)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Director of the Year

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)

Todd Haynes, May December (Netflix)

Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.) – WINNER

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Universal)

Genre Film of the Year

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Godzilla Minus One (Toho)

M3GAN (Universal)

Poor Things (Searchlight) – WINNER

Talk To Me (A24)



Film Music of the Year

Barbie — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, et al. (Warner Bros.) – WINNER

The Boy and the Heron — Joe Hisaishi (GKIDS, Toho)

The Color Purple — Stephen Bray, Allee Willis, Brenda Russell, Kris Bowers, et al. (Warner Bros.)

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson (Universal)

The Zone of Interest — Mica Levi (A24)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Asteroid City (Focus Features)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Oppenheimer (Universal)

Poor Things (Searchlight) – WINNER

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony)

Campiest Flick

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Bottoms (MGM)

M3GAN (Universal) – WINNER

Dicks: The Musical (A24)

Saltburn (Amazon MGM)

Documentary of the Year

American Symphony (Netflix)

Beyond Utopia (Roadside Attractions, Fathom Events)

Kokomo City (Magnolia) – WINNER

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

20 Days in Mariupol (PBS Distribution)

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Every Body (Focus Features)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO, Confluential Films)

Kokomo City (Magnolia) – WINNER

Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia)

Orlando, My Political Biography (Janus Film, Sideshow)

Animated Film of the Year

The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS, Toho) – WINNER

Elemental (Disney)

Nimona (Netflix, Annapurna)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount)

We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star Award

Ayo Edebiri – WINNER

Lily Gladstone

Jacob Elordi

Charles Melton

Dominic Sessa

Wilde Artist Award

Quinta Brunson

Lily Gladstone

Todd Haynes – WINNER

Ayo Edebiri

Greta Gerwig



GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award

Colman Domingo – WINNER

Jodie Foster

Andrew Scott

Todd Haynes

Andrew Haigh

