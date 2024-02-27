Dorian Film Awards 2024: Complete Winners List Unveiled As All Of Us Strangers Win Big At Queer Film Critic Honors
Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal starrer All of Us Strangers win big at the Dorian Film Awards 2024. The film swoops in to win the maximum number of queer category awards.
The Dorian Film Awards 2024 saw the film All of Us Strangers swoop in the major categories, while it was a good opening for the Barbie movie as it took home 2 trophies. The selection jury was drawn to Andrew Haigh's film, which led the race in three nomination categories.It was also surprising to note that, unlike other award ceremonies, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer failed to spread its charm. GALECA (Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association) hosted the award ceremony on February 26th. Check out the complete list of the winners below.
Film of the Year
Poor Things (Searchlight)
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
May December (Netflix)
All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) – WINNER
Past Lives (A24)
LGBTQ Film of the Year
All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) – WINNER
Passages (MUBI, SBS)
Saltburn (Amazon MGM)
Rustin (Netflix)
Bottoms (MGM)
Screenplay of the Year
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Arthur Harari and Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)
Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)
Samy Burch, May December (Netflix) – WINNER
LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year
Arthur Harari and Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)
Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms (MGM)
Dustin Lance Black and Julian Breece, Rustin (Netflix)
Arlette Langmann, Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias, Passages (MUBI)
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight) – WINNER
Non-English Language Film of the Year
The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS, Toho)
Past Lives (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (NEON) – WINNER
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Godzilla Minus One (Toho)
LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year
Afire (Janus Films, Sideshow)
Anatomy of a Fall (NEON) – WINNER
Cassandro (Amazon MGM)
Monster (Well Go USA, Gaga, Toho)
Rotting in the Sun (MUBI)
Film Performance of the Year
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Colman Domingo, Rustin (Netflix)
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (Focus Features)
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple) – WINNER
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)
Greta Lee, Past Lives (A24)
Trace Lysette, Monica (IFC)
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Universal)
Natalie Portman, May December (Netflix)
Emma Stone, Poor Things (Searchlight)
Supporting Film Performance of the Year
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (Universal)
Jodie Foster, Nyad (Netflix)
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)
Charles Melton, May December (Netflix) – WINNER
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn (Amazon MGM)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Focus Features)
Director of the Year
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)
Todd Haynes, May December (Netflix)
Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.) – WINNER
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Universal)
Genre Film of the Year
All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Godzilla Minus One (Toho)
M3GAN (Universal)
Poor Things (Searchlight) – WINNER
Talk To Me (A24)
Film Music of the Year
Barbie — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, et al. (Warner Bros.) – WINNER
The Boy and the Heron — Joe Hisaishi (GKIDS, Toho)
The Color Purple — Stephen Bray, Allee Willis, Brenda Russell, Kris Bowers, et al. (Warner Bros.)
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson (Universal)
The Zone of Interest — Mica Levi (A24)
Visually Striking Film of the Year
Asteroid City (Focus Features)
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Oppenheimer (Universal)
Poor Things (Searchlight) – WINNER
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony)
Campiest Flick
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Bottoms (MGM)
M3GAN (Universal) – WINNER
Dicks: The Musical (A24)
Saltburn (Amazon MGM)
Documentary of the Year
American Symphony (Netflix)
Beyond Utopia (Roadside Attractions, Fathom Events)
Kokomo City (Magnolia) – WINNER
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)
20 Days in Mariupol (PBS Distribution)
LGBTQ Documentary of the Year
Every Body (Focus Features)
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO, Confluential Films)
Kokomo City (Magnolia) – WINNER
Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia)
Orlando, My Political Biography (Janus Film, Sideshow)
Animated Film of the Year
The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS, Toho) – WINNER
Elemental (Disney)
Nimona (Netflix, Annapurna)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount)
We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star Award
Ayo Edebiri – WINNER
Lily Gladstone
Jacob Elordi
Charles Melton
Dominic Sessa
Wilde Artist Award
Quinta Brunson
Lily Gladstone
Todd Haynes – WINNER
Ayo Edebiri
Greta Gerwig
GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award
Colman Domingo – WINNER
Jodie Foster
Andrew Scott
Todd Haynes
Andrew Haigh
