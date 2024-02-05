'Three Days Into February And I'm Already Making Black History': The Bear Star Ayo Edebiri Makes Emotional And Hilarious SNL Debut

Ayo Edebiri, on Saturday (February 3rd), made her debut on Saturday Night Live. The actress showed her humorous and emotional sides to the audience while sharing the stage with Jennifer Lopez, who was present as a guest. The Bear star also interviewed Nikki Haley, who had a surprise entry on the show.

Initiating the show, Edebiri stated, "I am so excited to be here. SNL means so much to me. This really is a dream come true.” She further added, "I was born and raised in Boston, which makes me the first black woman to ever admit that. Three days into February, and I'm already making Black history," making the audience laugh.

Ayo Edebiri’s monologue

The Saturday host explained the process of preparing for her show, The Bear. Edebiri had prepared a monologue revisiting behind the scenes of the drama series. She recalled, "We all had to work in an actual restaurant so we could truly capture that kitchen energy. When people saw my co-star Jeremy Allen White working in the restaurant, they'd be like, 'Whoa, that's Jeremy Allen White; he must be preparing for a role, so method and when they saw me, they'd just be like, 'How much longer for my tilapia?' "

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Sofia Richie's husband Elliot Grainge? Exploring his life and career as couple announces pregnancy

Ayo Edebiri’s emotional and fun moments

Ayo Edebiri shared some good laughs and also teared up on the stage of SNL. The actress was seen joking about Dune popcorn buckets and politician Nikki Haley, who was present on the stage for a brief time.

The Opus star did get emotional for getting an opportunity to host the show. The actress revealed, "Genuinely, I am so excited for tonight. I came up in the New York comedy scene with some of my best friends, who I am so blessed to be working with here tonight, and it really truly feels like a homecoming."

Ayo Edebiri had shot a promo video with the cast of SNL before the episode premiere. The actress was seen hyping up the members and showing some excitement about getting the golden opportunity to host the show. On the work front,

Edebiri will next be seen in a horror film titled Opus. She was recently dropped from Marvel’s Thunderbolt due to date issues.

ALSO READ: Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala 2024: Cher, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa And More Attend Star-Studded Event