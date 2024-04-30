Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in the hit show, Anupamaa. The actor was a part of the show since its inception, however, he had to take an abrupt exit from the show as he wanted to participate in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Paras' was terminated from Anupamaa as he didn't inform the makers before signing a contract with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Several reports surfaced which claimed that Paras and the makers of Anupama have been at loggerheads ever since Paras participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Now, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi finally broke his silence on these claims and spoke about Paras Kalnawat.

Rajan Shahi talks about Paras Kalnawat's termination:

Talking about Paras Kalnawat's termination, Rajan Shahi said, "What Paras! I still consider Paras as a kid of DKP. Now, recently on my birthday, Paras sent me a sweet message. I go by that, I don't go by what he speaks to the media. Maybe at that moment, he was agitated or maybe there was an issue."

Revealing what happened, the Anupamaa producer shared, "His case was clear-cut, I have never spoken much about it just spoke about it in a press release. He knew that I did the right thing. At that time he didn't admit it. I haven't seen any of his interviews till now. He has told me himself in a message that 'Sir, I have never spoken against the company. I have never spoken anything ill about you.'" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Speaking about their close bond, Rajan Shahi further added, Recently, two to three months back, he (Paras) messaged me and told me, 'Sir, I have never ever spoken ill about the company.' This is his message. He messaged me on my birthday in December. I have a lot of regard for him and he has a lot of regard for me. He messaged me three-four months back saying, 'Sir, you stood by me when I went through a personal crisis and you are like a father figure to me.' So that matters to me."

Throwback to a time when Paras was shooting for Anupamaa:

Further, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer explained that Paras' exit was clear-cut as he was informed. He went on to reveal how it happened and mentioned that there was news when Paras signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He mentioned how his creative team connected to Paras and asked him if he had informed the producer before singing another show.

Rajan Shahi revealed that Paras didn't inform him before signing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He shared that when Paras called him, he questioned Paras for not informing him and the channel about signing the dance reality show.

Rajan Shahi talks about Hina Khan:

Further, the reputed producer revealed, "Even Hina (Hina Khan) had made the same mistake long back. She had signed something on a competitive channel. But later she said 'No sir, I am wrong' and she opted out."

Coming back to Paras, Rajan Shahi added that he explained to Paras that he will have to take action to terminate his contract as he is answerable to the channel. Rajan mentions how things would have been different if he had informed him before signing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

The producer explained that on the set everyone started thinking that anyone could do any show. Rajan shared that Paras did not honor his contract. Revealing how it was a cordial discussion, Rajan Shahi mentioned that there was no fight they had a normal conversation where he informed Paras that he couldn't retain him because he informed the creative after singing the show.

Rajan further praised Paras saying that he worked really hard on the show and he was okay when he decided to opt out.

Advertisement

Paras Kalnawat currently plays the lead role in the Ektaa Kapoor-produced show, Kundali Bhagya.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi comments on Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's off-screen equation