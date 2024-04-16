Jonathan Bailey, known for his role in the Showtime series Fellow Travelers, might be diving into a big new project! A Source has reported to Deadline that the star is in talks to star in the new Jurassic World movie from Universal and Amblin Entertainment. And even Scarlett Johansson is reportedly joining the cast. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025, and will be directed by Gareth Edwards.

Producers Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall are excited about the fresh take on the Jurassic World series. They're impressed with Edwards and have offered him the chance to direct it. Once everything's sorted out, they'll start getting ready to make the movie. This new film won't feature Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, or the original Jurassic Park stars like Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. David Koepp has written the script for the new film.

About the upcoming movie Jurassic World 4

Spielberg, Marshall, and Patrick Crowley will produce the movie, with Spielberg overseeing things through Amblin. The studio is eager to see Bailey in the lead role, especially after his role in Fellow Travelers and his upcoming appearance in Wicked, another big Universal project. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This new Jurassic World movie will continue the universe created by Michael Crichton and first brought to life by Spielberg in the '90s. The franchise got a fresh start with Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World in 2015, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. But now, they're looking to introduce new characters and stories.

Advertisement

Jurassic World's official synopsis reads; "Located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. When the massive creature escapes, it sets off a chain reaction that causes the other dinos to run amok. Now, it's up to a former military man and animal expert (Chris Pratt) to use his special skills to save two young brothers and the rest of the tourists from an all-out, prehistoric assault."

Jonathan Bailey's upcoming projects

Jonathan Bailey's romance series Fellow Travelers is now streaming on Showtime with all eight episodes. Additionally Wicked: Part One is slated for release later this year. Jonathan has portrayed the lovable yet clueless Prince Fiyero in Jon M. Chu's movie.

His breakout role as Lord Anthony in the Regency romance hit Bridgerton (2020-present) propelled him to global recognition. The actor is set to reprise his role in Bridgerton Season 3, slated to release on May 16, 2024.

ALSO READ: Will Joe Burrow End Patrick Mahomes’ Three Peat Dream? Bengal’s QB Sends Strong Warning To Chiefs