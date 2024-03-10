SNL Cold Open: Scarlett Johansson Plays ‘Scary Mom’ Katie Britt In Hilarious Spoof Of GOP Senator’s State Of The Union Response

Scarlett Johansson made a surprise appearance on this week’s SNL as the junior senator from Alabama, whose response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech this week went viral for all the wrong reasons. After a few quick jokes at Biden’s expense, the cold open got straight to the good stuff, with Johannson playing Britt as a demented housewife who loves to perform.

Scarlett Johansson plays ‘scary mom’ Katie Britt in hilarious SNL spoof

When Katie Brittdelivered her State of the Union response on Thursday, it was so dramatic and over the top that it was quickly compared to a Saturday Night Live skit. SNL took the bait tonight, this time with Scarlett Johansson making a surprise appearance as Britt.

From the spotless kitchen set, Johansson’s Britt told viewers, “Good evening America, my name is Katie Britt, and I have the honor of serving the people of the great state of Alabama. But tonight, I’ll be auditioning for the part of scary mom.”

She went on, “I’ll be performing an original monologue called ‘This country is hell.’ You see, I’m not just a senator. I’m a wife, a mother, and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot.”

Britt's SOTU response has been criticized for its bizarre delivery, with some comparing it to bad acting from a lifetime movie. Journalist Jonathan Katz posted a TikTok video revealing Britt's speech, which included a story of a woman who was sex trafficked by cartels in Texas. Britt blamed President Joe Biden's border policies and made it sound like the woman's traumatic experience happened recently in the United States. However, The Washington Post reports that the woman's experiences took place in Mexico and during George W. Bush's presidency.

In the sketch, Johansson as Britt told viewers, “First and foremost, I’m a mom, and like any mom, I’m going to do a pivot out of nowhere into a shockingly violent story about sex trafficking. Rest assured, every detail about it is real except the year, where it took place, and who was president when it happened.”

Johansson’s Britt then broke into full QVC mode, as she started to hawk a diamond necklace that “goes with anything, and you can wear it from the church to da’ club.”

The sketch also mocked the choice of setting for Britt’s speech — the kitchen.

“You know, my husband Wesley and I spend a lot of time in this kitchen — worrying. Kitchens are where families have the hard conversations like the one we’ll have now about how mommy freaked out the entire country.”

One of the main criticisms of Britt’s response was its strange mix of sunny disposition and dark talk — as if she was a character from a psycho-thriller.

In the sketch, Britt told viewers, “It’s like I tell my kids every night: We are steeped in the blood of patriots in a castle made of bones. Goodnight kids!”

Then she finished with a moment that mimicked some of the senator’s actual words, “The American people who are struggling right now, know this: We hear you. We see you. We smell you. We’re inside your kitchen right now looking through your fridge. And what’s that on the top shelf? Migrants.”

The premise of the skit was CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union address, starting with anchor Abby Phillip introducing Joe Biden (Mikey Day). At the rostrum, an energetic and amped up POTUS, heckled by a MAGA-attired Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Marjorie, thanks for dressing up tonight,” Biden said.

