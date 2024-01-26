Top 6 Celebrities Who Were Victim To AI; Find Out As Taylor Swift's Explicit Fake Images Go Viral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of DeepFake, use of AI and pornographic content.

Concerning and highly explicit AI-generated images of Taylor Swift went viral on the internet this week. The images featuring Taylor Swift engaging in suggestive sexual acts are still being widely circulated and viewed by millions as we write this article. Chances are they’ll forever stay on the internet as nothing truly can be wiped off of the cyber web.

Any content generated without the consent of the concerned person and with the help of advanced technologies such as AI is a direct invasion of the right to privacy of the said person. With no sturdy legal regulations in place to restrict such misconduct, not only Taylor Swift but various other artists have also dealt with AI victimization. At a time when Taylor Swift’s AI images have sparked debates about the hazards of artificial intelligence, we are looking back at similar instances from the past.

Top 6 celebrities who fell victim to AI

6. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks took to his Instagram in October last year to alert his fans of a deceptive advertisement featuring him. “There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” the Forrest Gump actor said in his Instagram post. It was unclear what company or product had used Hank’s identity for promotional purposes. The actor did not tag the company or flag it in at other way, per The New York Times

5. Morgan Freeman

Twitter lost its mind in January 2023 when an exceedingly persuasive video of Morgan Freeman surfaced on the micro-blogging platform. The Shawshank Redemption actor could be seen and heard saying, “I am not Morgan Freeman and what you see is not real” in the video which was first shared by a Dutch Deepfake YouTube channel called Diep Nep. The video features an AI-generated video of Freeman speaking.

4. Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast

In October last year, a fake ad of Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast went viral on TikTok where the famed YouTuber promised his followers “an iPhone 15 Pro for just $2.” MrBeast addressed the fake AI-generated ad on X while also questioning the preparedness of the social media platforms to deal with the increasing hazard of AI. “Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me…are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem,” he noted.

3. Robert Pattinson

The Batman actor got roiled in the deep fake trends when an AI-generated TikTok video of him dancing went viral. Speaking about his weird dancing videos in an interview with the Evening Standard, Pattinson said, “I know it's terrifying.”

“The amount of people who know me quite well and will still be like, ‘Why are you doing weird dancing videos on TikTok?’ It’s really bizarre,” the Twilight actor noted.

He also added that “we’re two years away from it being indistinguishable from reality.” The videos in question were shared by a TikTok account named @unreal_robert.

2. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson’s struggle with deepfake AI-generated content dates back to 2011 when her nude pictures were stolen and posted online by a hacker. He was later sentenced to 10 years in prison for the offense. In subsequent years, numerous manipulated videos surfaced featuring her face superimposed onto someone else's body, created using artificial intelligence, and gained widespread attention. One of the videos had more than 1.5 million views on a major porn site. Speaking to The Washington Post in 2018, Johansson said, “Clearly this doesn’t affect me as much because people assume it’s not actually men in a porno."

1. Kristen Bell

False Pornographic videos of Kristen Bell went viral in 2020. The actress’ husband alerted her of the AI-generated content when he learned about the same from his friend Ashton Kutcher. Speaking to Vox back then, the Frozen actress said, “I was shocked, because this is my face…belongs to me. It’s hard to think about that I’m being exploited.”

