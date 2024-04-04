Autism Awareness Day: Celebs Who Enjoyed Success And Fulfillment While Battling Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a diverse group of conditions that affects social interaction and communication. It is also categorized by a desire for routine and specific needs. They often have issues transforming from one activity to another, and uncertainty or unusual situations bring them sensations that they do not prefer. This is the definition from WHO. But despite such a condition that is bound to hit “1 in 100 children” and can be predicted in early childhood or beyond, it is shocking to see how many celebrities battled ASD and even achieved great heights in their careers. Who are these celebrities? Find out.

Dan Aykroyd

The famous actor and film writer is known for his pioneer role in Ghostbusters of 1984. He was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome which was a form of Autism until DSM IV. The latest DSM V criteria have removed Asperger’s syndrome from the ASD category. The actor was diagnosed in his 50s and used his time to advocate about the same, spread awareness, and indulge in charities.

Daryl Hannah

The Blade Runner star reportedly had autism as a child and even struggled with social interaction and communication. She then found peace in acting and became an artist. She used the film industry to be open about her diagnosis and raise awareness about Autism.

Heather Kuzmich

Heather Kuzmich is known for her appearance on the show, America’s Next Top Model. She was reportedly diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome at the age of 15. She faced issues with communication and social interaction. However, she worked her way around it and pursued her passion for modeling. She then became the first contestant on the show with such a condition to compete and make it so far.

Tim Burton

Beetlejuice director Tim Burton is known for his dark and eerie themes in films. While he was never diagnosed with Autism, experts allege that symptoms and traits look similar to Asperger’s syndrome. The filmmaker also revealed how he felt like an outsider growing up and only loved art and filmmaking.

Elon Musk

The owner of X, SpaceX, Tesla and one of the most renowned Billionaires in the world Elon Musk was also diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome. He had challenges with his condition, but he overcame the obstacles to push boundaries in the space research, technology and sustainable energy domain.

Bill Gates

The co-founder of Microsoft was also believed to have autism, due to his “jittery behavior” as revealed by various media outlets. However, the philanthropist was never explicitly diagnosed and this remains a mere speculation on the experts’ end. The experts believed he had Asperger’s Syndrome or ASD due to his focus on specific topics only and difficulty in social interactions.

Susan Boyle

The renowned Scottish singer gained fame from the show Britain’s Got Talent. She was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome in 2012 and had been open about her struggles and condition. Though now considered an independent condition, it was earlier believed to be a “mild” form of ASD.

While other big names like Sir Issac Newton and Albert Einstein also make it to this list, one realizes how acceptance is key to success. While we wait to see more inspiring figures battling their ASD and making it to this list, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

