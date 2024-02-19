BAFTA Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director For Oppenheimer, His First BAFTA Award In The Category

English filmmaker, Christopher Nolan bags Best Director for Oppenheimer at BAFTAs 2024, which is taking place tonight, February 18th at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Oppenheimer led the BAFTA nominations with 13 nods and has already picked early prizes for Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Junior), Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

Christopher Nolan wins Best Director Award for Oppenheimer at 2024 BAFTAs

Accepting the Best Director BAFTA Award for his historical biographical film Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan said, “Thank you for letting us take on something quite dark and seeing the potential in that. Our film ends on what I think is a dramatically necessary note of despair. But in the real world, there are all kinds of individuals and organizations who have [worked to reduce] the number of nuclear weapons in the world.”

This award marks Christopher Nolan’s first Best Director Award at BAFTAs. He was nominated twice before for Inception and Dunkirk.

Other contenders in the Best Director category

Christopher Nolan triumphed over fellow contenders like Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro) and Jonathon Glazer (The Zone of Interest).

Advertisement

Oppenheimer, which clocks in at 3 hours, chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the father of the atomic bomb.

ALSO READ: BAFTAs 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Continues His Winning Streak; Wins Best Supporting Actor For Oppenheimer