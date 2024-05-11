Every Actor Who Portrayed Doctor In Doctor Who

The popular Doctor Who series, season 14 is currently streaming on Disney+, and every Friday will bring one episode till June 21, 2024. Filming for season 14 started in December 2022, right after it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the Fifteenth Doctor.

The popular BBC-Disney+ series has seen many noted actors playing the titular role. From William Hartnell to recent Gatwa, let's take a look at every doctor from one of the most successful series.

First Doctor: William Hartnell

He was the first Doctor in 1963. The Doctor’s first companions were his granddaughter Susan (Carole Ann Ford), and her teachers Ian Chesterton (William Russell), and Barbara Wright (Jacqueline Hill). He passed away in 1975 and since then the First Doctor has been played occasionally by other actors.

Second Doctor: Patrick Troughton

Patrick Troughton played the second version of The Doctor in Doctor Who between November 1966 – June 1969. He was relaxed, childlike, and a person full of a sense of humor. The actor returned to Doctor Who for The Three Doctors, The Five Doctors, and 1985's The Two Doctors.

Third Doctor: Jon Pertwee

Jon Pertwee played The Third Doctor for five series between 1970 and 1974. This was the first time when the broadcast was on color television. He spent much of his time exiled on planet Earth.

Fourth Doctor: Tom Baker

The Fourth Doctor was played by Tom Baker from 1974 – 1981. Baker played the character for seven series and he is still the actor with the longest time portraying the role. There's no doubt, he was the most loved Doctor from the classic era.

Fifth Doctor: Peter Davison

He was just 30 years old when his first episode was out making him the youngest one to ever play the role at that time. His character was a more serious one who thought of humanity. He was a well-mannered person who loved helping people. He also loved the Edwardian and Victorian eras, so wore an Edwardian cricketer outfit.

Sixth Doctor: Colin Baker

Before becoming the main character, Baker made a brief appearance in the series. From 1984 to 1986, he portrayed the character for three seasons. He was known for his arrogance, stubbornness, and melodramatic nature, always considering himself superior to others.

Seventh Doctor: Sylvester McCoy

He is now recognized as Radagast in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy. However, he portrayed the seventh Doctor for three series from 1987 to 1989. A slightly comical character, he possessed a pensive and imaginative nature. He also served as the final Doctor before Doctor Who was discontinued in 1989.

Eighth Doctor: Paul McGann

In an effort to win back the audience after the show was canceled, McGann took on the role of the Eighth Doctor in the 1996 TV film. He portrayed a charming, romantic, and enthusiastic man, accompanied on his adventures by doctor Grace Holloway.

Ninth Doctor: Christopher Eccleston

Eccleston's tenure lasted only one season, yet he played a pivotal role in revitalizing the show's greatness. With his leather jacket, he cleverly concealed his guilt and anger behind a sharp sense of humor.

Tenth Doctor: David Tennant

From 2005 to 2010, David Tennant portrayed the tenth version of The Doctor in three series. He made a comeback to Doctor Who in 2023 for the show's 60th anniversary celebration. In the 2009 episode The Waters of Mars, he famously proclaims himself as ‘the Time Lord victorious.’ Tennant's portrayal was characterized by his charm, energy, and strong moral compass.

Eleventh Doctor: Matt Smith

Smith is recognized today for his portrayal of Daemon Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon and Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown. He took on the role of the Eleventh Doctor from 2010 to 2013, making him the youngest actor to play the iconic character at just 26 years old.

Twelfth Doctor: Peter Capaldi

The Twelfth Doctor, played by Peter Capaldi from 2014 to 2017, had a different approach compared to the 10th and 11th Doctors. He wasn't as empathetic, but rather more contemplative and self-analytical. He saw himself as someone whose purpose was to rescue and protect others.

Thirteenth Doctor: Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker made history by being the first woman to play the character as she portrayed the Thirteenth Doctor for three series between 2018 – 2022. She was more open, and playful and she was well-received.

Fourteenth Doctor: David Tennant

David Tennant returned to Doctor Who as a third separate character, portraying the Fourteenth Doctor. He was joined by Donna Noble during his on-screen adventures.

Fifteenth Doctor: Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa is the first Black actor to play the lead role. The Sex Education alum is no stranger to popular series and he hopes to carry on the legacy. He told Rolling Stone U.K., "My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable. He hides it with humour, but he’s lonely."

“I can’t say much more than that; I don’t want to spoil anything," he added, "But he’s also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up."

