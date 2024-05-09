Drake's house in Toronto got shot at by a passing car on May 7 morning. But don't worry, Drake himself is okay. He's talking to the police to help with their investigation. Right now, they don't know why it happened.

According to a post by the Toronto Police on X, the shooting happened at Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue in Toronto's Bridle Path district. Sadly, one man got seriously hurt and had to go to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

Drive-By Shooting at Drake's House: Police Press Conference Details

In a morning press conference held outside Drake's house, Inspector Paul Krawczyk from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said that the police got a call to Drake's place a little after 2 a.m. on May 7 morning. When they arrived, they found a young man who had been shot. Officer Krawczyk mentioned that the person who got shot was apparently working as a security guard at Drake's house. He was standing outside the gates in front of the house when the shooting happened. The inspector also said that right now, they don't know why the shooting took place.

Krawczyk also mentioned that they got hold of video footage from security cameras outside Drake's house, which seems to show the shooting happening. The police have identified the people who did the shooting, as they were seen in a vehicle. However, Krawczyk couldn't provide a description of the vehicle or the suspects at the moment. He emphasized that it's still very early in the investigation. He added that he couldn't confirm whether Drake was at his Toronto home when the shooting happened. However, he said that his team is in touch with the Canadian rapper, who is helping with the investigation.

Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud: Shooting Incident Raises Concerns

This shooting incident comes after ongoing reports of a feud between Drake and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. The tension has been building, especially after Drake dropped a new diss track called "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday night. In the track, Drake responded to some allegations made by Lamar in his recent songs, particularly addressing accusations related to sexual misconduct. The rap feud between Drake and Lamar has reached a boiling point, becoming exceptionally heated and personal, which is unusual in the industry. They've been trading allegations back and forth, and some of these claims haven't been supported by evidence.

Inspector Krawczyk said he is well aware of the feud between Drake and Lamar, but he emphasized that it's still very early in the investigation, and they don't have a motive for the shooting yet. He mentioned that Toronto police will be conducting a thorough search in the neighborhood, going door to door to find witnesses and possibly more video footage of the incident.

Krawczyk said that the investigation into the shooting was getting a lot of attention because Drake was involved. But he also said that they're handling it just like any other investigation.

