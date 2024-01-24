Becky G Shares Emotional Response to The Fire Inside Oscar Nod, Says 'My Dreams Are Coming True'

The 96th Academy Awards have revealed their nominations, and the category for Best Original Song surely highlights the nominees of well-deserved musical scores. Among the contenders are tracks from the likes of Barbie, American Symphony, and Killers of the Flower Moon. However, it's the soul-stirring melody, The Fire Inside, from Flamin’ Hot, that has grabbed the spotlight, earning Mexican-American artist Becky G an Oscar nomination and prompting an emotional response from the artist.

Becky G shared a heartfelt message after her song received an Oscar nomination

A visibly moved Becky G, renowned for her dynamic career that transcends both acting and music, took to Instagram to share her emotional reaction to the Oscar nomination for The Fire Inside. Holding back tears, she expressed profound gratitude for being part of the film and collaborating with its exceptional crew. In a heartfelt video, she revealed, “We’re nominated, guys, for an Oscar. And I just wanted to say thank you so much to Diane and Eva for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful project because this film, this team, this song represents something so close to my heart. It is my heart. This is literally one of my dreams coming true in front of the world, so I just wanted to share that with you guys and say thank you. Thank you.”

The renowned singer gave a fitting caption to her tearful token of appreciation that read, “Not me being up so early to watch people I admire so much get nominated for an OSCAR. Congratulations to @dianewarren for the most well-deserved nomination and to @evalongoria for bringing us all with her on this incredible journey. When icons like Diane and Eva invite you to be a part of anything, YOU SAY YES OK???? Thank you for trusting me to bring part of this vision to life. There are no words to describe what this means para nuestra comunidad.”

Written by the venerable Diane Warren and beautifully performed by Becky G, The Fire Inside resonates with audiences, capturing the essence of Flamin’ Hot. The film, marking Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, chronicles the inspiring journey of Richard Montañez, the visionary behind the iconic Flamin’ Hot. This nomination aptly speaks for the film's impact and the artistry of those involved.

Competition is fierce for Becky G’s The Fire Inside

Becky G's emotional response echoes the sentiment of triumph shared by artists nominated in the Best Original Song category. The competition is fierce, with a diverse array of tracks vying for the coveted Oscar. Notable nominations include Barbie's I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For?, American Symphony’s It Never Went Away, and Killers of the Flower Moon’s Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People). Diane Warren has received a nomination for the beautiful composition and lyrics of The Fire Inside, performed by Becky G.

Barbie's presence in the category is significant, with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's I’m Just Ken and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's What Was I Made For? showcasing the film's musical prowess. The emotional ballad by Eilish and O'Connell has already garnered attention, winning a Golden Globe earlier this year.

However, it will be interesting to see if Becky G’s well-executed The Fire Inside can bag the Oscar or not. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be live-streamed by ABC.

