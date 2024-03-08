Oscars 2024: From Ryan Gosling To Billie Eilish, Who Is Going To Perform At The Academy Awards?

The Academy Awards are set to go live on March 10th. From red carpet looks to hosting and nominations, fans anticipate it all. To add bling to the star-studded ceremony, celebrities are all set to shake a leg on the stage of the Oscars 2024. From Ryan Gosling’s performance on I’m Just Ken to Billie Eilish carrying out her hit number from the movie Barbie, have a look at all the performances that are going to take place at the award show.

1. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling will be shaking a leg at the Oscars. Apart from bagging a nomination in the supporting actor category, the audience will see Gosling perform on his movie track, I’m Just Ken. Mark Ronson will perform with the actor on the track he and Andrew Wyatt wrote. The Barbie song is also up for nominations under the category of best original song.

2. Becky G

Becky G will take center stage at the Academy Awards. The singer will perform The Fire Inside, the only nomination for the movie Flamin' Hot. Diane Warren, a 15-time Oscar nominee, wrote The Fire Inside. Her previous nominations included Aerosmith's rendition of the '90s hit song I Do Not Want To Miss A Thing from the Bruce Willis film Armageddon and Trisha Yearwood's rendition of How Do I Live from the Nicolas Cage action film Con Air.

3. Billie Eilish

One of the most anticipated performances at the Oscars is Billie Eilish's performance of What Was I Made For, along with her brother Finneas O'Connell. Several background dancers will join the singer. Eilis was honored with a Grammy and a Golden Globe for her Barbie track. In her acceptance speech, the Lovely singer thanked Greta Gerwig and called the summer film a blockbuster.

4. Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste will be crooning to his song, It Never Went Away, from the movie American Symphony. Bastite’s track has also been nominated for the Oscars for Best Original Song. This is not the first time that the musician will be performing at the Academy Awards. Batiste took over the stage in 2022, where he sang Freedom at the ceremony.

5. Scott George And The Osage Singers

Scott George and the Osage singers will add a musical touch to the Academy Awards. The group will be performing Wahzhazhe from Killers of the Flower Moon. The song is nominated for an Oscar alongside Billie Eilish and Mark Ronson’s track. George opened up about being hesitant about recording the track for the film.

He said, “A lot of people get invited to our dances to just look on and see what we do. But they are ceremonial, and we don’t like for them to be filmed or recorded.”

