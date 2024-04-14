‘Been Nine F***ing Years!’ Gwen Stefani And No Doubt Reunite For Iconic Coachella 2024 Performance

Gwen Stefani seems to be on cloud nine after the singer officially reunited with her band No Doubt on Saturday night during day two of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. “It’s been nine f–king years!” the frontwoman exclaimed on stage, where she was joined by bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young for the first time in nearly a decade.

“I was thinking we should dust off some of the old s–t.” Throughout their 80-minute set, the band remained true to this sentimentperforming a nostalgic show that fans called “absolutely phenomenal,” “so iconic” and “one of the best performances of the year” on social media.

“Damn! #NoDoubt just took me way back,” one person tweeted via X, with another adding, “No Doubt was so f**king good, they sounded great and the chemistry between them was all still there. I’m so happy and I need them to tour.”

More about Gwen Stefani's sentiments and No Doubt's future plans

Before their Coachella reunion, Stefani revealed that she plans for a nostalgic look. "Wearing plaid has always been signature for the band," she told Us Weekly. She hinted at a blue eyeliner, considering her famous red lip. The reunion marked their first one in nearly a decade. Stefani also mentioned they hadn't been in constant contact but everyone wished for a return to the stage to perform again.

As far as future plans regarding the plans are concerned, they are open to anything post-Cochella, but they don't have any studio plans yet. She also opened up about the bands early days and admitted she had some regret over how much time she spent with the band after welcoming her three kids – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10 – with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. She and the Bush frontman started dating in 1995 (following Stefani’s years-long romance with her bandmate Kanal) and were married from 2002 to 2016.

“I’d be like, ‘Oh my God … I didn’t have dinner with my family, and I didn’t write a song,’” explained Stefani, who wed country singer Blake Shelton in 2021. “’I wasted an entire day of my life trying to be in No Doubt again.’”

Still, Stefani confirmed she’s not ready to give up her music endeavors just yet following the success of solo projects like Love. Angel. Music. Baby. (2004), The Sweet Escape (2006) and This Is What the Truth Feels Like (2016).

Fan reactions to the No Doubt reunion

No Doubt will also perform during weekend two of Coachella, which runs Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Other bands and artists on this year’s stacked lineup include Deftones, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Ice Spice and Blur.

Fans across the globe posted X (formerly Twitter) and showed immense excitement, one user wrote The amount of serotonin this gave me. Gwen Stefani’s power is unmatched. No Doubt will forever be iconic" while another said "NO DOUBT IS BACK BABYYYYYY #Coachella" Check out the epic fan reactions below.

