CinemaCon 2024: Glen Powell To Star In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man Reboot At Paramount

What can we say about this rising actor? The more we say, perhaps, the less it will be. In recent news, Glenn Powell has just secured his first action flick. The actor who gained recognition as the leading man in Anyone but You will star in Paramount’s The Running Man, a new adaptation of the Stephen King novel that Edgar Wright will direct. Wright, who’s been attached to the project since 2021, is also producing along with partner Nira Park and genre mainstay Simon Kinberg. Powell has a series of films coming up this year, including a big release this summer. Let's check out more details about the upcoming film below.

More details about The Running Man

Stephen Kings, The Running Man, published in 1982 and written under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, is set in 2025 in an America under a totalitarian regime that uses violent game shows to pacify the disenfranchised masses. Furthermore, One desperate man, needing money for his sick daughter, joins the most popular show, The Running Man, in which teams of killers hunt down contestants. The longer one survives, the more money that person makes. But as the game show’s producers and killers will find out, this desperate man will break all the rules and expose the show’s dark secrets. The story of this was previously adapted in 1987 as a vehicle for Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by Paul Michael Glaser of Starsky and Hutch fame, but Wright co-wrote the new script with Michael Bacall.

Paramount Studio's strong relationship with Glen Powell

Paramount already had a strong relationship with Powell, which began with his breakout role as the charismatic and confident pilot Hangman in the blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed nearly $1.5 billion. In fact, the studio's decision to cast the actor again is due to his recent success in Sony Pictures' unexpected hit, Anyone but You, which saw Powell as a leading actor. The film earned a whopping $218.7 million.

That's not all. Powell's upcoming summer release, Twisters, produced by Universal, features him alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and David Corenswet. The trailer of the film has already created buzz.

Prior to the film Twisters, the actor will also be seen in action-comedy Hit Man, directed by Richard Linklater, which the star also co-wrote, and co-produced. The film. It is already getting a lot of praise for its festival circuit appearances. It will premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024 and then be released on Netflix on June 7, 2024. Powell seems to have a packed schedule, with multiple films lined up for release this year. We cannot wait to experience the brilliance of his performances on the big screen.

