Better Call Saul: Six Seasons, 53 Nominations, Zero Wins Sets New Record

The 75th Emmys that took place last night came with many surprises, most of which were good, but one of them was definitely not. Yes, we are talking about the fact that AMC drama Better Call Saul did not win a single award, again. And set the record of being the most nominated show without getting a win.

Better Call Saul’s history with the Emmys

Better Call Saul is the prequel show to Breaking Bad, which was a fan favorite. It revolves around the life of Saul Goodman, the criminal defense attorney with a questionable moral compass and unquestionable wits. Despite being a spinoff prequel, the show gathered tremendous positive reactions from the fans, especially Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman and Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler.

However, even after being so widely revered, the show has failed to win even a single Emmy award throughout its illustrious eight-year run. The show, which has six seasons, has had multiple nominations for all of them. Despite all that, it failed to win a single Emmy. Fans of the hit series hoped that things would change this time around, but alas it did not.

Advertisement

How many nominations did Better Call Saul get this time?

In the 75th Emmy Awards, Better Call Saul had four Primetime Emmy nominations, bringing the total number of the show’s Emmy nominations to 53. It was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series, whereas Bob Odenkirk had a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Rhea Seehorn was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Unfortunately, it lost in all these categories. The first three categories were swept away by Succession, while Jennifer Coolidge snagged the Supporting Actress award for her performance in The White Lotus. This was also the sixth time Bob Odenkirk had been nominated for the Outstanding Actor Emmy award and did not win. Better Call Saul ended up with the unfortunate record of being the series with the most Emmy nominations without a single win. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The fans were really disappointed with the results. Some of them took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration. After last night, they were especially disappointed about Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s losses.

ALSO READ: 75th Primetime Emmy Award: Succession wins Emmy Award as Best Drama for the third time