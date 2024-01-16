75th Primetime Emmy Award: Succession wins Emmy Award as Best Drama for the third time

Succession is going out in style. The fourth and final season of the beloved show came to an end in May last year and ever since, the comedy-drama series is single-handedly sweeping all the major accolades at all the major awards shows this season. Jesse Armstrong’s HBO hit bagged the Outstanding Drama Series at the 75th Emmys tonight.

Succession is Emmy’s pick for Outstanding Drama Award

Succession led the nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards with 27 nods. The HBO satirical comedy clinched the top award for the night, the Outstanding Drama Series by defeating notable nominees like Andor, Better Call Saul, House of Dragon, The Crown, The Last of Us, Yellowjackets, and The White Lotus in the Best Drama category.

Accepting the award on behalf of and in the presence of the entire cast of Succession on the Emmys Stage, the show's creator Jesse Armstrong said, "We want to thank HBO, this wasn't necessarily easy show to commission right at the very beginning." In a special nod to actor Brian Cox who played Logan Roy on the show, Armstrong said, "I just want to say thank you to Brian Cox who the show has revolved around, whether he was in it or not."

This win marks Succession’s third award in the Best Drama category. The show had previously won a Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award in the same category. Circling back to the Emmy Awards that took place tonight, Succession tied with FX’s The Bear in terms of the most number of wins for the night. Both the shows bagged six awards each, facing stiff competition from Netflix’s Beef which bagged five awards.

Succession takes home 6 Emmy Awards

The acclaimed media dynasty drama bagged six awards in total out of its 27 nods. The show won the Best Drama Award along with Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on January 15 after facing a four-month delay attributed to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year. Emmy was originally scheduled to take place in September last year.

