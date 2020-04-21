EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal REVEALS why Breaking Bad's prequel Better Call Saul is one of his current favourite shows

Ali Fazal, who we have seen in Hollywood films like Furious 7 and Victoria & Abdul, revealed to Pinvilla that Breaking Bad's prequel Better Call Saul is amongst his current favourite shows, especially during his quarantine period.

One of the most loved shows on television in recent history (No, not Game of Thrones!) has to be Breaking Bad! Created by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad tells us the deadly tale of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), as they team up to manufacture and sell methamphetamine. One of the most interesting supporting characters on the show was that of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Hence, it comes as no surprise that after Breaking Bad bid adieu, the legacy was carried forward by the iconic series' prequel Better Call Saul.

One Bollywood celebrity, who is a huge fan of the show is Ali Fazal, who particularly recommends Season 3 and the recently broadcasted Season 5 of Better Call Saul. For Ali, it was the relatability factor, that attracted him towards Better Call Saul. Amidst his quarantine period, we EXCLUSIVELY spoke with Fazal, who explained why he's a fan of the Breaking Bad spin-off series. "Better Call Saul is a show about all of us, like Saul. It talks about the world and climate change while tracking a lawyer's life in the middle of all that."

For the unversed, Better Call Saul, which stars Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, a con-man who is trying to become an established lawyer while being heavily involved in the criminal world and drug trafficking. Saul is able to do this with the help of Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), a former police officer.

Is Better Call Saul one of your current favourite shows as well? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan REVEALS why the Cillian Murphy starrer Peaky Blinders is her favourite show

Moreover, Ali is also a fan of The Good Fight, starring Christine Baranski as a lawyer named Diane Lockhart, and when asked about the reason for his admiration towards the show, Fazal revealed, "It’s a great legal drama. Why I like it because it follows the downfall of the Democratic Party and from there, the election of Trump as well as the whole political system and how they are also constantly fighting cases. It’s very cerebral and it makes you churn your mind a lot. And, the times that we are living in, it makes you kind of quite perceptive of the dangers of you know politics and narrative."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×