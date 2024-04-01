Billie Eilish Counters Netizens Claiming Her 'Wasteful' Comments Were About Taylor Swift; Find Out What She Said

Billie Eilish clapped back at Swifties for hating on her “wasteful packaging” comment!

In an interview with Billboard, the Bad Guy singer claimed that big artists are releasing “f—king 40 different vinyl packages” to make more profit. Eilish disliked the wasteful and unsustainable packaging, which triggered some fans.

How did Billie Elish respond to Taylor Swift fans?

Her statement during her interview with Billboard made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The 22-year-old singer took to Instagram to clarify her side of the story.

“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that billboard article,” she wrote on her Instagram story. The singer cleared the air about the statement hinting at Taylor Swift, saying she wasn’t “singling anyone out” in her interview.

Elish and the Maroon singer share a great rapport and have given each other shoutouts during their award acceptance speeches.

Eilish’s comment on wasteful packaging

The singer-songwriter actively takes the initiative to be sustainable with her record releases. Her Happier Than Ever album had a shrink wrap made out of sugar cane and other recyclable materials. She has also funded the REVERB’s Music Decarbonization Project, which aims to remove carbon emissions created by the music industry.

However, her efforts were sidelined in the interview over her statement about big artists. “We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more…” she said.

She further expressed her frustration over these practices despite her many efforts. "I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable. and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable,” she said.

Fans' Reaction to the Elish’s comment

At the mention of big artists who release multiple albums, the Swifties believed it to be an attack on the Shake it Off singer’s strategy for TTPD. A fan wrote on X, “Billie was literally describing Taylor’s tactic with TTPD. It was so unnecessary.”

Some angry Swifties retaliated, saying that Elish herself has released multiple vinyl copies of her own records. “I dare you to prove a point and not release ANY physical copies of your album,” a fan on X wrote.

In response, The What Was I Made For singer said, “These are industry-wide systemic issues. When it comes to variants, so many artists release them, including me, which I clearly state in the article,” she explained. “The climate crisis is now, and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh,” Eilish concluded.