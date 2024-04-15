Billy Joel's The 100th Concert Special: Date, Time, How To Watch, Streaming Details, And More

Singer-songwriter, Billy Joel, will air one of his concerts on the broadcast network on Sunday, April 14 (in the U.S.). In his career spanning more than 50 years, this is the first time the 74-year-old singer will air one of his concerts on a streaming platform. Initially, the Piano Man singer’s The 100th: Billy Joel At Madison Square Garden- The Greatest Arena Run Of All Time concert special was announced in a promotional spot on CBS on Super Bowl.

Joel performed at the renowned venue in New York City for his 100th consecutive performance on March 28, the same day the program was shot. As per Billboard, Joel’s first performance at the Madison Square Garden was on Dec 14, 1978.

When and How to watch it?

As per Billboard, the virtual concert will be airing on Sunday, April 14 (in the U.S.). It will air from 9 to 11 P.M ET on CBS. In the United States, one can also view it on on-demand streaming services, like Paramount+ with SHOWTIME if they have a subscription. If you are a new user, then, you can sign up for the Paramount Plus 7-day free trial.

You can also stream it on DirecTv, its packages include CBS in certain areas, and you can choose accordingly which subscriptions fit you the best. As per TV Line, the most popular package right now is The Choice package of the platform.

You can watch it on Fubo as well. Joel's first virtual concert can be viewed here for free as it provides a seven-day free trial. Once you are done with streaming, based on what you like, you can subscribe to it or cancel your subscription.

Hulu+Live TV is another way you can watch the concert, but this is a rather costly option if you subscribe to it. However, if you do get its subscription, you get the access to Hulu streaming library that includes CBS, ESPN+, and Disney +.

More on Joel’s recently released single

After 17 years, Joel released his new single recently named, Turn The Lights Back On. He performed the song live at the 2023 Grammys. This song written by Joel, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector, and Freddy Wexler debuted at no. 11 on the Billboards Adult Contemporary Chart.

While recalling the first time he heard the song when co-writer Wexler had started working on it, Joel revealed on Audacy Check In, “The melody, the chords, the chord progression, even the time signature was something that struck me immediately, and that’s how I relate to music.”

He further said, “This particular lyric in this song, I’ve had these thoughts, I could have written these lyrics verbatim. I’ve chewed on these words and I’ve thought of these words, and I’ve said these words before. It was all kind of falling into place — and who am I to fight that?”

ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling-Kate McKinnon Revisit Iconic ‘Close Encounter’ Skit On Alien Abduction During SNL Cold Open