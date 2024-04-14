Ryan Gosling-Kate McKinnon Revisit Iconic ‘Close Encounter’ Skit On Alien Abduction During SNL Cold Open

Actor Ryan Gosling returned to SNL this week in a cold open with Barbie co-star Kate McKinnon, reviving one of their most famous sketches, Close Encounter, in which they act like they are being abducted by aliens and talk about their different experiences on the spaceship.

The original sketch, which debuted eight years ago and featured Gosling and McKinnon, alongside Cecily Strong, currently has 60 million views on YouTube. The actor also recreated the sketch after two years and he struggled to maintain his composure alongside Kate McKinnon. Despite many attempts, Gosling consistently failed to keep from breaking character, endearing himself to audiences.

Furthermore, In the sketch, Bowen Yang and Mike Day play NSA investigators addressing Gosling, McKinnon, and Sarah Sherman, setting the scene for an alien abduction. As the camera pans to McKinnon, Gosling, and Sherman, the familiar scene unfolds. McKinnon, in character as Colleen, sports her trademark attire, setting the stage for a blockbuster show.

Setting the Scene of the show

As the camera shifts to McKinnon, Gosling, and Sherman, the crowd inside Studio 8H erupts with delight as the scene begins. McKinnon plays her character Colleen with trademark jeans, a brown wig, and a cigarette in his mouth, setting the stage for a laughter riot.

Sherman reflects on their sudden transformation from three friends on a camping trip to citizens of the stars," capturing the weirdness of their situation. Gosling, barely successful in holding his laughter, jokingly acknowledges his outfit repetition, touching his navy and tan vest while complaining about having other clothes.

Talking about the Alien encounter scene in the show

Yang, dressed in a suit, asks, “Now, how were you all brought on board the craft?” Sherman describes being hit with a warm, soft light. “And then we materialized onto the spaceship in front of these two glowing beams,” she recalls, looking at Gosling.

Gosling, as Todd says, “Our clothes were gone, but we were wearing these comfy robes made of transparent light,” he recalls, unable to contain a smile.

Seated with legs apart, smoking a cigarette, McKinnon's character, Colleen, offers a different story, she humorously describes a lakeside incident where she was unexpectedly sucked up by a giant vacuum cleaner, landing on the ship pantsless.

After briefly stumbling over her lines, McKinnon says , "I've been on this spaceship more than I've been to the dentist," taking a drag from her cigarette.

When questioned about their experiences on the ship, Sherman describes learning a universal language of love from the aliens and Gosling mimics the alien sounds, while McKinnon jokes about their AMSR love tingles.

McKinnon then breaks character while describing the aliens prodding her body, and talking about her familiarity with the spaceship routine. Gosling adds a humorous touch, describing the aliens' reaction to him as akin to middle schoolers meeting Taylor Swift.

In between laughter, Gosling describes the aliens' anatomy, referring to them as smooth down there, like a broken doorbell. and McKinnon joins in, saying but its troll nose, suggesting Day's confusion.

Yang then suggests ceasing the use of "troll nose," prompting Gosling's Todd to humorously question if it should be discontinued "during this or forever."

Finally, the cast comes together, shouting the iconic "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!" sign-off, with Gosling hosting and Chris Stapleton as the musical guest.

