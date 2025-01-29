Black Mirror Season 7 Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Storyline with USS Callister Sequel

Netflix’s Black Mirror is set to return this year, and for the first time in the anthology’s history, a sequel episode is on the way. The highly acclaimed Season 4 episode USS Callister will be revisited, with Cristin Milioti reprising her role as Nanette Cole. A new teaser from Netflix UK & Ireland briefly showcased her return, giving fans their first glimpse of the much-anticipated continuation.

In the now-deleted video, Milioti’s Nanette is seen sitting in the USS Callister’s control room, wearing armor adorned with the ship’s insignia. This confirms her return, alongside previously announced cast members Jimmi Simpson (James Walton) and Billy Magnussen (Valdack). While no further details about the episode have been revealed, the original USS Callister remains one of Black Mirror’s most beloved and critically praised installments.

The original episode followed Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons), a game developer who created a private, Star Trek-inspired simulation where he exerted tyrannical control over digital clones of his colleagues. When Nanette Cole is unwillingly brought into his world, she leads the other clones in a rebellion to escape his grasp. The episode’s ending left plenty of room for a follow-up, making it a prime candidate for the series’ first-ever sequel.

Creator Charlie Brooker previously shared that a continuation had been considered for years due to the episode’s open-ended conclusion. "This has been brewing for quite a long time,” Brooker explained. “The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go next.” He also mentioned that scheduling conflicts and the pandemic delayed the project but expressed excitement at finally seeing the characters return.

While exact plot details remain unknown, the teaser image hints at a possible shift in Nanette’s journey. Could the once-revolutionary hero now be facing new moral dilemmas in her newfound freedom? With Black Mirror Season 7 expected to arrive later this year, fans won’t have to wait long to find out.

