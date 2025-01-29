You Hurt My Feelings Now on Netflix: Cast and Character Guide as Julia Louis-Dreyfus Starrer Hits Streaming

A24’s You Hurt My Feelings has gained new popularity since arriving on Netflix, with audiences discovering its smart humor and heartfelt story. The film, directed by Nicole Holofcener, follows Beth and Don, a married couple whose relationship is tested when Beth overhears Don’s unfiltered opinion about her latest novel. With its sharp writing and strong performances, the movie has earned a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score and continues to resonate with viewers.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as Beth, a novelist and teacher struggling with self-doubt. Her confidence takes a hit when she unexpectedly hears her husband criticize her new book. A multiple Emmy-winning actress, Louis-Dreyfus is best known for Seinfeld, Veep, and Enough Said. Her portrayal of Beth balances comedy and vulnerability, making her character both relatable and endearing.

Tobias Menzies plays Don, Beth’s husband and a relationship counselor who ironically faces communication issues in his own marriage. His casual yet dismissive remark about Beth’s novel sets off the film’s central conflict. Menzies, a veteran of historical dramas, is widely recognized for his roles in The Crown, Outlander, and Game of Thrones.

Michaela Watkins portrays Sarah, Beth’s supportive sister and best friend, who works as an interior designer. She offers Beth comfort and honesty, serving as a grounding presence in the film. Watkins, known for Casual, The Back-Up Plan, and Wanderlust, brings warmth and comedic depth to her role.

Advertisement

Arian Moayed plays Mark, Sarah’s husband and Don’s close friend. His offhand conversation with Don inadvertently leads Beth to hear the painful truth about her book. Moayed gained recognition for his role as Stewy in Succession and has appeared in Inventing Anna and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With its stellar cast and clever writing, You Hurt My Feelings is a standout comedy-drama that explores truth, self-worth, and relationships. Now streaming on Netflix, it’s a must-watch for fans of sharp, character-driven storytelling.

ALSO READ: Paradise Season 1 on Hulu Episode Guide: Release Dates, Expected Plot & More