Bridgerton Season 3: Netflix Reveals Kanthony Sneak Peek Featuring Penelope and Francesca

Dearest Gentle Reader, did you miss the ton at Bridgeton? Then worry not, as the magnanimous series based on Julia Quinn’s set of eight 21st-century novels is all set to return for seasons three and four sooner than most of us anticipate. Speaking of the upcoming seasons, the Quintessential series season 3 is already in full swing and is set to hit our screens in May this year. As the fans eagerly anticipate the release of the new season of the series, Netflix shared a little sneak peek of the fan-favorite couple, Kanthony, along with a few members from the ton. Read on to find out.

Bridgerton Season 3 Kanthony sneak peek featuring Francesca and Penelope

Members of the Ton, please make way for the Viscount and Viscountess on the dance floor! Just two months before Season 3 starts, Netflix is providing Bridgerton fans, particularly Kanthony lovers, with just enough of a teaser to keep them going until the first set of episodes airs on May 16.

The sneak peek begins with Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) at a ball, approached by his sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd, taking over for Ruby Stokes), who asks him for a moment. Anthony, relieved of his brotherly responsibilities for the time being, decides to use the occasion to ask his beloved wife Kate (Simone Ashley) to dance with him.

While the clip focuses on Anthony and Kate, it also shows Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) in a green outfit. Book readers are already aware that in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the book on which Season 3 is based, Penelope finally invests in a more suitable outfit, which boosts her confidence. Perhaps enough of a boost to put Mr. Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) on notice?

What is Bridgerton Season 3 all about?

Aside from Sweet Kanthony moments, Season 3 of Bridgerton will focus on Penelope and Colin as both of them decide that she wants to find a partner. After overhearing Colin state he wasn't going to court her at the end of Season 2, the two pals aren't as close as they once were, until Colin offers to help Penelope find a husband by helping her improve her flirting skills. What could go wrong there?

Bridgerton Season 3 will include these members from the ton: Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Claudia Jesse as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as family matriarch Violet, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Polly Walker as Penelope's mother Portia, and Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 3 will be released on Netflix in two parts, with Part 1 releasing on May 16 and Part 2 premiering a month later, on June 13.

