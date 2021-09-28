Bridgerton Season 2: Netflix shares exclusive PHOTOS of Kate Sharma & her family

After Regé-Jean Page’s exit as Duke of Hastings, the period drama series Bridgerton has been focusing on a brand new couple - Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. To successfully mark Kate Sharma’s entry into the show, the makers have teased fans with exclusive photos of the ‘Sharma Family.’

For the unversed, Netflix had also released a clip from the second season of the show which teased fans with a heated argument between Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma. While it seems like the two did not get off on a pleasant start, the clip and the pictures have given fans enough hope about the next season, and the major chemistry that the show is aiming to focus on.

In the brand new photos released by the streaming platform, we can take a look at the Bridgerton family and the Sharma’s. One of the pictures is a capture of Anthony and Kate, and the chemistry is already visible! The photos also seem to make it clear that Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) is presenting the Sharmas to the society in London, and that includes Ashley’s Kate as well. Take a look at the photos below:

Calling all Bridgerton fans, The Sharma Family has officially arrived thanks to these brand new photos from Season 2 pic.twitter.com/HTswqcFE5X — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2021

Season 2 will concentrate on the Viscount, Anthony Bridgerton, but we are not sure where his sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) stands amid all the drama between Kate and Anthony. However, the second season has been inspired by the 2nd novel in the Bridgerton series and the storyline where the eldest son finds himself entangled in a love triangle! During the clip showed amid Netflix’s TUDUM event, the entire plot revolved around Anthony’s tumultuous love affair with Kate Sharma.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 2 First Look: Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma’s ‘opposites attract’ chemistry TEASED