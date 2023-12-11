All of Us Are Dead 2, Squid Game 2 and more: Netflix unveils 2024 release lineup; full list inside

As the year is coming to an end, it’s time to prepare a new watchlist for next year to make sure you have enough dramas to keep yourself entertained in 2024. Don't worry, Netflix has got you covered!

From Stranger Things season 5 to Bridgerton season 3 and 4, the streaming giant has announced an amazing lineup of series releasing next year. It is an extensive list featuring 30 popular series, and more names to be revealed later. Amongst these fabulous dramas, there are two highly-anticipated K-dramas namely All of Us Are Dead 2, Squid Game 2, that explore the thriller genre and their first season was appreciated by fans worldwide.

Check the full list of 30 Netflix dramas scheduled to release in 2024:

Wednesday S2 Young Royals S3 All of Us Are Dead S2 Arcane S2 Stranger Things S5 Umbrella Academy S4 Emily in Paris S4 You S5 Squid Game S2 ONE PIECE S2 Alice in Borderland S3 Sweet Tooth S3 Baby Fever S2 The Empress S2 Bridgerton S3 & 4 Cobra Kai S6 The Diplomat S2 XO,Kitty S2 Élite S8 The Lincoln Lawyer S3 Sweet Magnolias S4 Fubar S2 Sandman S2 Ginny & Georgia S3 & 4 Heartstopper S3 The Night Agent S2 Outer Banks S4 That 90's Show S2 Vikings: Valhalla S3 Virgin River S6

Let’s dive into the two K-dramas that fans have been waiting for!

More about All of Us Are Dead

All of Us Are Dead (2022) is a zombie apocalyptic thriller that follows the lives of the high school students as they get trapped inside the premises with the zombies lurking around. The previous season featured actor Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo, Lee Yoo Mi, and more. The budding young stars became overnight sensations as the show garnered immense global popularity.

Even though most of the characters became victims of the zombie outbreak, it would be interesting to see how the second season will unfold and which actors will be reprising their roles.

More about Squid Game

As the first part of Squid Game came out in 2021, it became a global phenomenon as the world was obsessed with the gripping narrative of this show. Squid Game focuses on a life-threatening competition where 456 players put their lives at stake to win the grand prize, which is a whopping amount of USD 38 million.

The contestants are taken to an isolated island where they play games such as Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War and more. Although the games shown in the series will remind you of childhood days, their deadly consequences will surely keep you hooked till the end.

As the first part ended on a cliffhanger, the upcoming season will have a lot in store for the audience as the original cast members including Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon and Lee Byung Hun will continue to play their characters, along with a few new additions including Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon and more.

